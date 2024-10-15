Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 10/15/24: Carmel School Board Election, Danny Lopez, Salvador Dali Painting For Sale, Bill Clinton Throws Under The Bus

Published on October 15, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Licensing for non-attorneys in Indiana?

Licensing for non-attorneys in Indiana?
Source: Getty

Licensing for non-attorneys in Indiana? – https://www.ibj.com/articles/state-bar-association-looks-at-limited-legal-licensing-for-non-attorneys?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news

2. Leftists running for school board in Carmel

Leftists running for school board in Carmel

Why all the Wheeler signs on the west side of Carmel? 

3. Boys are not girls, and girls are not boys. Boys should not be playing organized sports against girls

4. Salvador Dali fruits with holes

5. Bill Clinton throws Biden/Harris under the buss, then talks babies

