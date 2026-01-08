Listen Live
Close
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 1/8/26: New Ritz Carlton coming in downtown Indy. Popcorn Moment: Melanie Philips age of unreason. Marketplace: Indiana University (IU) sitting chairs. Andre Carson’s despicable comments

Published on January 8, 2026

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

 

1. New Ritz Carlton coming in downtown Indy

2. Popcorn Moment: Melanie Philips age of unreason

3. When Truth Becomes ‘Right-Wing’ | Melanie Phillips

4. Marketplace: Indiana University (IU) sitting chairs

5. Andre Carson’s despicable comments

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close