Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/6/24: Joe Hogsett, GA School Shooter, NYC Mayor Eric Adams, Slightly Used Wedding Ring For Sale, Biden in Rural America, Harris Spokesman Says We Need To Ignore Her Record

Published on September 6, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Indianapolis government is a cesspool, and Democrat Joe Hogsett is to blame for all of it

Source: Getty

Indianapolis government is a cesspool, and Democrat Joe Hogsett is to blame for all of it – https://wibc.com/436426/city-employee-fired-for-violating-workplace-harassment-policy/

….he’s been the mayor for 10 years. He allowed this culture to go on unchecked. How is it not his fault?

2. The 14 year old shooter in Georgia

Source: Getty

The 14 year old shooter in Georgia – https://www.foxnews.com/us/who-georgia-school-shooter-what-we-know

3. What is going on in the NYC mayor's office?

Source: Getty

What is going on in the NYC mayor’s office? – https://nypost.com/2024/09/05/us-news/fbi-raids-home-of-nypd-commish-edward-caban-other-close-eric-adams-allies/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app

4. Slightly used wedding ring for sale on the marketplace

5. Biden speaks to Rural America yet wants to get rid of the Electoral College

Source: Getty

6. Harris-Walz Spokesman: We Don't Have Time To Think About Why Certain Things Happened Over The Last Few Years

