Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/6/24: Joe Hogsett, GA School Shooter, NYC Mayor Eric Adams, Slightly Used Wedding Ring For Sale, Biden in Rural America, Harris Spokesman Says We Need To Ignore Her Record
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Indianapolis government is a cesspool, and Democrat Joe Hogsett is to blame for all of it
Indianapolis government is a cesspool, and Democrat Joe Hogsett is to blame for all of it – https://wibc.com/436426/city-employee-fired-for-violating-workplace-harassment-policy/
….he’s been the mayor for 10 years. He allowed this culture to go on unchecked. How is it not his fault?
2. The 14 year old shooter in Georgia
The 14 year old shooter in Georgia – https://www.foxnews.com/us/who-georgia-school-shooter-what-we-know
3. What is going on in the NYC mayor's office?
What is going on in the NYC mayor’s office? – https://nypost.com/2024/09/05/us-news/fbi-raids-home-of-nypd-commish-edward-caban-other-close-eric-adams-allies/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app
4. Slightly used wedding ring for sale on the marketplace
5. Biden speaks to Rural America yet wants to get rid of the Electoral College
6. Harris-Walz Spokesman: We Don't Have Time To Think About Why Certain Things Happened Over The Last Few Years
More from WIBC 93.1 FM