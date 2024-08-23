Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/23/24: Kamala Show, RFK Jr Dropping Out And Endorsing Trump? Dems Pretending To Be Patriots, Who Are They Foolin’? 3D Printed Horror Movie Icon Knives, Trump At The Border, Nancy Pelosi Leading Charge On Motivating Lone Wolves
1. The Kamala Show filled with lies. Did they think we would fall for this?
2. RFK Jr to drop out today and endorse Trump?
3. Why are we to believe that Dems are patriots now
They really pushed the idea that they are patriots. But Democrats also have been telling us that the American flag was triggering for the last four years. That is was a symbol of colonialism. That America was never great. Why should I or you believe them now? To that point
4. 3D Printed Horror Movie Icon Knife Collection For Sale On The Marketplace
5. Trump goes to the border
6. Nancy Pelosi is leading the charge on motivating Lone Wolves
