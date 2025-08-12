Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/12/25: Making DC Safe Again, and other cities across the country, Cheating in skiiing, Same sex marriage should be overturned by SCOTUS because the ruling is improper. Let Congress pass a law, Lots of speculation about that deep fake video. Can we get some proof?

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. Making DC Safe Again, and other cities across the country
DC has been federalized – https://www.yahoo.com/news/us/article/trump-places-dc-police-under-federal-control-and-deploys-national-guard-in-nations-capital-what-to-know-165722164.html
….yes, it matters even if it’s DC. Because the country will now watch what happens….and if successful, they will emulate.
….House Oversight calls DC Mayor to testify – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/top-house-republican-says-trump-rightly-took-over-dc-police-demands-mayor-bowser-others-testify-crime
….Trump has other cities in mind – https://www.newsmax.com/us/trump-dc-federalcontrol/2025/08/11/id/1222039/
2. Same sex marriage should be overturned by SCOTUS because the ruling is improper. Let Congress pass a law
Same sex marriage should be overturned by SCOTUS because the ruling is improper. Let Congress pass a law – https://www.newsweek.com/supreme-court-faces-decision-same-sex-marriages-2111822
3. Cheating in skiiing
is anything sacred?
4. Lots of speculation about that deep fake video. Can we get some proof?
