Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 7/3/24: Nancy Pelosi Defends Joe, Wedding Non-Invites, Perfect Hot Dog, Grenade Hammer, Hunter in the White House, Parent Hacks

Published on July 3, 2024

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz 

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. Nancy dodging questions about Biden’s brain

House Votes June 28 Source:Getty

Listen:

2. Couples now sending Wedding Non-Invites

Woman reading a wedding invitation card Source:Getty

 

reference:

https://nypost.com/2024/07/02/lifestyle/bride-and-grooms-wedding-non-invite-slammed-as-tacky-gift-grab-f-king-greedy/

3. Perfect Hot Dog

National Hot Dog Day. Hot dog with hand drawn. Design concept of a banner, greeting card. Source:Getty

 

reference:

https://www.usfoods.com/our-services/business-trends/american-hot-dog-culture.html

4. 90-year-old woman was using a grenade as a hammer

hand grenade isolated on white Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

https://www.odditycentral.com/news/woman-uses-hand-grenade-as-a-hammer-for-20-years-lives-to-tell-the-tale.html

5. People want the entire week off for Independence Day

Stock - Flags Source:Getty

6. President insists on having Hunter involved in the White House

Hunter Biden Gun Trial Continues In Delaware Source:Getty

7. Parent hacks

Outdoor Family Portrait Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

