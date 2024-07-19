Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 7/19/24: Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders, Gargoyle for Sale, Mika Upset About The Downfall of Biden, Infighting Among the Dems

Published on July 19, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Donald Trump's speech last night at the RNC

Source: Getty

Listen:

 

2. Mass IT Outage Affects Travel, Businesses And Individual Users Across The Globe

Source: Getty

Listen:

3. Trump calls for unity

Source: Getty

reference:

Van Jones knows that this GOP Convention is a home run – https://x.com/townhallcom/status/1814107960173273552

4. Bernie is angry

Source: Getty

Listen:

5. Gargoyle for sale on the Marketplace

Listen:

6. Mika Brzezinski is depressed that Joe may be out the door soon

Source: Getty

Listen:

reference:

Is Biden about to get out of the race? – https://www.newsnationnow.com/the-hill/biden-decision-on-future-expected-in-coming-days-and-harris-is-considered-heir-apparent/

