Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 7/19/24: Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders, Gargoyle for Sale, Mika Upset About The Downfall of Biden, Infighting Among the Dems
1. Donald Trump's speech last night at the RNC
Listen:
2. Mass IT Outage Affects Travel, Businesses And Individual Users Across The Globe
Listen:
3. Trump calls for unity
reference:
Van Jones knows that this GOP Convention is a home run – https://x.com/townhallcom/status/1814107960173273552
4. Bernie is angry
Listen:
5. Gargoyle for sale on the Marketplace
Listen:
6. Mika Brzezinski is depressed that Joe may be out the door soon
Listen:
reference:
Is Biden about to get out of the race? – https://www.newsnationnow.com/the-hill/biden-decision-on-future-expected-in-coming-days-and-harris-is-considered-heir-apparent/
