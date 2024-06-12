Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 6/12/24: Hunter Biden, NY Gun Signs, Steve Kerr, It’s out of this World! Team USA Coach Steve Kerr, More Biden Lies

Published on June 12, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Hunter Biden Found Guilty In Gun Trial

Hunter Biden Gun Trial Continues In Delaware Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Hunter Biden Found Guilty In Gun Trial (wibc.com)

2. The anti-gun crowd is getting more and more silly

No gun sign icon symbol Source:Getty

 

reference:

The anti-gun crowd is getting more and more silly – https://www.thetruthaboutguns.com/signs-signs-everywhere-a-sign-new-york-to-require-gun-sellers-to-hang-signs-saying-guns-are-dangerous/

3. Because you were concerned about who Steve Kerr was voting for

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Because you were concerned about who Steve Kerr was voting for – https://www.foxnews.com/sports/warriors-head-coach-steve-kerr-endorses-joe-biden-president-simple-choice

….this isn’t news. So why is FOX reporting it?

4. Today on the Marketplace: It’s Out Of This World!

Listen:

5. Steve Kerr is coach of Team USA, now we know why his endorsement of Biden is newsworthy

Basketball - Olympics: Day 15 Source:Getty

6. Breakdown of Biden’s latest lies

Listen:

Trending
Pickleball court in Greenwood
Sam Fritz

New Pickleball Courts Opening in Greenwood This Thursday

The Monon High Bridge
Donnie Burgess

Prosecutor Wants Delphi Suspect’s Motion to Dismiss Denied, Issues With “Lost” Police Interviews Remain

US-POLITICS-BIDEN-HEALTH-VIRUS-AID
Editorial Staff

President Joe Biden As “The Gibberish Man” Returns

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Star Wars 8 items
Casey Daniels

A list of the Top 8 iconic rivalries in TV and film

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close