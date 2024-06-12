Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 6/12/24: Hunter Biden, NY Gun Signs, Steve Kerr, It’s out of this World! Team USA Coach Steve Kerr, More Biden Lies

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. Hunter Biden Found Guilty In Gun TrialSource:Getty
2. The anti-gun crowd is getting more and more sillySource:Getty
3. Because you were concerned about who Steve Kerr was voting forSource:Getty
….this isn’t news. So why is FOX reporting it?
4. Today on the Marketplace: It’s Out Of This World!
5. Steve Kerr is coach of Team USA, now we know why his endorsement of Biden is newsworthySource:Getty
6. Breakdown of Biden’s latest lies
