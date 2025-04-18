Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/18/25: Florida State University School Shooting, Fire Alarms going off, Karmelo Anthony case in TX, Gym owner complain about workout bikinis at the gym

Published on April 18, 2025

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz  Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Another school shooting. The left demands more control

2. Fire alarms going off in the studio. Should we evacuate?

Source: Getty

3. Karmelo Anthony case in Texas

4. Gym owner’s comments about women in ‘workout bikinis’ backfires after trend takes off on TikTok

