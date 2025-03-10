Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 3/10/25: Indiana man involved in Secret Service shooting, Mark Carney wins race to replace Trudeau, Speaker Johnson moves forward on spending bill, Howard Lutnick, Israel cuts electricity to Gaza, Islamists killing Christians in Syria.

Published on March 10, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Suspect, from Indiana, shot by Secret Service

Suspect, from Indiana, shot by Secret Service
Suspect, from Indiana, shot by Secret Service – https://www.foxnews.com/us/secret-service-shoots-man-overnight-armed-confrontation-near-white-house

2. Mark Carney wins race to replace Trudeau as Canada's prime minister

Mark Carney wins race to replace Trudeau as Canada's prime minister
Mark Carney wins race to replace Trudeau as Canada’s prime minister | Reuters

3. Trump is still protecting tariffs

Trump is still protecting tariffs – https://www.newsmax.com/finance/streettalk/trump-tariffs-recession-economy-higher-prices/2025/03/09/id/1202074/

….he’s just wrong on blanket tariffs. That’s all.

4. Speaker Johnson moves forward on spending bill that goes through September

Speaker Johnson moves forward on spending bill that goes through September
Speaker Johnson moves forward on spending bill that goes through September – https://www.cnbc.com/2025/03/08/house-republicans-unveil-bill-to-avoid-shutdown-and-theyre-daring-democrats-to-oppose-it.html

5. Expect Howard Lutnick to be the scapegoat for Inflation

Expect Howard Lutnick to be the scapegoat for Inflation
6. Israel cutting off electricity to Gaza

Israel cutting off electricity to Gaza
Israel cutting off electricity to Gaza – https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/war-in-israel/ap-israel-says-it-is-cutting-off-its-electricity-supply-to-gaza/

7. Islamists killing Christians in Syria, because this is what Islamists do

Islamists killing Christians in Syria, because this is what Islamists do
Islamists killing Christians in Syria, because this is what Islamists do – https://www.newsweek.com/hundreds-minorities-including-christians-killed-syria-reports-2041764

