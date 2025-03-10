Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 3/10/25: Indiana man involved in Secret Service shooting, Mark Carney wins race to replace Trudeau, Speaker Johnson moves forward on spending bill, Howard Lutnick, Israel cuts electricity to Gaza, Islamists killing Christians in Syria.

1. Suspect, from Indiana, shot by Secret Service Source: Getty Suspect, from Indiana, shot by Secret Service – https://www.foxnews.com/us/secret-service-shoots-man-overnight-armed-confrontation-near-white-house

2. Mark Carney wins race to replace Trudeau as Canada's prime minister Source: Getty Mark Carney wins race to replace Trudeau as Canada’s prime minister | Reuters

3. Trump is still protecting tariffs Trump is still protecting tariffs – https://www.newsmax.com/finance/streettalk/trump-tariffs-recession-economy-higher-prices/2025/03/09/id/1202074/ ….he’s just wrong on blanket tariffs. That’s all.

4. Speaker Johnson moves forward on spending bill that goes through September Source: Getty Speaker Johnson moves forward on spending bill that goes through September – https://www.cnbc.com/2025/03/08/house-republicans-unveil-bill-to-avoid-shutdown-and-theyre-daring-democrats-to-oppose-it.html

5. Expect Howard Lutnick to be the scapegoat for Inflation Source: Getty

6. Israel cutting off electricity to Gaza Source: Getty Israel cutting off electricity to Gaza – https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/war-in-israel/ap-israel-says-it-is-cutting-off-its-electricity-supply-to-gaza/