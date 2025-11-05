Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/5/25: Democrats sweep elections. Shutdown likely to end soon, because it was always just a ploy. Horrific plane crash in Louisville. Another drug boat taken out. Big Colts trade yesterday. California votes to redistrict. Indiana Republicans: Meh

Published on November 5, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. Democrats sweep elections

Democrats sweep elections – https://nypost.com/2025/11/04/us-news/zohran-mamdani-wins-2025-nyc-mayoral-election/

2. Shutdown likely to end soon, because it was always just a ploy

3. Horrific plane crash in Louisville

Horrific plane crash in Louisville – https://nypost.com/2025/11/04/us-news/plane-crashes-at-louisville-airport-prompting-shelter-in-place-order/

4. Another drug boat taken out

Another drug boat taken out – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/trump-administration-drug-boats-strike/

5. Big Colts trade yesterday

Colts make a massive trade – https://1075thefan.com/632859/colts-make-blockbuster-trade-for-cornerback-sauce-gardner/

….would this have happened if Jim Irsay was still alive?

6. California votes to redistrict. Indiana Republicans: Meh

