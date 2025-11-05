Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/5/25: Democrats sweep elections. Shutdown likely to end soon, because it was always just a ploy. Horrific plane crash in Louisville. Another drug boat taken out. Big Colts trade yesterday. California votes to redistrict. Indiana Republicans: Meh

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. Democrats sweep elections
Democrats sweep elections – https://nypost.com/2025/11/04/us-news/zohran-mamdani-wins-2025-nyc-mayoral-election/
2. Shutdown likely to end soon, because it was always just a ploy
3. Horrific plane crash in Louisville
Horrific plane crash in Louisville – https://nypost.com/2025/11/04/us-news/plane-crashes-at-louisville-airport-prompting-shelter-in-place-order/
4. Another drug boat taken out
Another drug boat taken out – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/trump-administration-drug-boats-strike/
5. Big Colts trade yesterday
Colts make a massive trade – https://1075thefan.com/632859/colts-make-blockbuster-trade-for-cornerback-sauce-gardner/
….would this have happened if Jim Irsay was still alive?