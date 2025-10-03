Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 10/3/25: Government Shutdown Day 3. US Declares ‘Armed Conflict’ with Drug Cartels.How DEI allowed this superintendent charlatan fraud to have a career abusing children. This WNBA situation is outta control. Schools pushing “Coming Out Day” need to be shut down, because that is not the purpose of schools

Published on October 3, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. Government Shutdown Day 3

The shutdown can end up with thousands of people being laid off – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/trump-could-lay-off-thousands-shutdown/

….the pressure on Schumer is more than he can bear – https://www.foxnews.com/media/former-politico-reporter-pressure-govt-shutdown-skyrocket-democrats

2. US Declares ‘Armed Conflict’ with Drug Cartels

Armed conflict with drug smugglers – https://nypost.com/2025/10/02/us-news/trump-admin-says-us-in-armed-conflict-with-drug-smugglers-after-four-boat-strikes/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app

….lawmakers want answers – https://www.wsj.com/politics/national-security/lawmakers-from-both-sides-pressed-pentagon-on-legal-basis-for-cartel-boat-strikes-a61b9de0?mod=hp_lead_pos1

3. How DEI allowed this superintendent charlatan fraud to have a career abusing children

How DEI allowed this superintendent charlatan fraud to have a career abusing children – https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/mit-george-washington-dispute-ian-021356041.html

4. This WNBA situation is outta control

5. Schools pushing “Coming Out Day” need to be shut down, because that is not the purpose of schools

Schools pushing “Coming Out Day” need to be shut down, because that is not the purpose of schools – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/youngkin-orders-protection-womens-rooms-loudoun-schools-ask-students-promote-coming-out-day

