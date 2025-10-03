Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 10/3/25: Government Shutdown Day 3. US Declares ‘Armed Conflict’ with Drug Cartels.How DEI allowed this superintendent charlatan fraud to have a career abusing children. This WNBA situation is outta control. Schools pushing “Coming Out Day” need to be shut down, because that is not the purpose of schools

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. Government Shutdown Day 3
The shutdown can end up with thousands of people being laid off – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/trump-could-lay-off-thousands-shutdown/
….the pressure on Schumer is more than he can bear – https://www.foxnews.com/media/former-politico-reporter-pressure-govt-shutdown-skyrocket-democrats
2. US Declares ‘Armed Conflict’ with Drug Cartels
Armed conflict with drug smugglers – https://nypost.com/2025/10/02/us-news/trump-admin-says-us-in-armed-conflict-with-drug-smugglers-after-four-boat-strikes/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app
….lawmakers want answers – https://www.wsj.com/politics/national-security/lawmakers-from-both-sides-pressed-pentagon-on-legal-basis-for-cartel-boat-strikes-a61b9de0?mod=hp_lead_pos1
3. How DEI allowed this superintendent charlatan fraud to have a career abusing children
How DEI allowed this superintendent charlatan fraud to have a career abusing children – https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/mit-george-washington-dispute-ian-021356041.html
4. This WNBA situation is outta control
5. Schools pushing “Coming Out Day” need to be shut down, because that is not the purpose of schools
Schools pushing “Coming Out Day” need to be shut down, because that is not the purpose of schools – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/youngkin-orders-protection-womens-rooms-loudoun-schools-ask-students-promote-coming-out-day