Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 10/27/25: Is today the day that Mike Braun will call a special session to redistrict? Trump in Tokyo. Navy loses two aircraft from USS Nimitz aircraft carrier. Trump doesn’t care who likes it, he’s killing drug runners. Fans are demanding a Tony and Tara podcast. Police arrest one of the suspects in the Louvre heist. Gruesome running for president in 2028. Eric Swalwell demands 2028 Democrat presidential candidates pledge to destroy Trump’s ballroom

Published on October 27, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

 

1. Is today the day that Mike Braun will call a special session to redistrict?

Is redistricting here? – https://www.ibj.com/articles/braun-set-to-call-lawmakers-back-to-statehouse-for-redistricting-vote?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news

2. Trump in Tokyo

Framework with China on a trade deal – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/framework-reached-for-trade-deal-with-china-treasury-secretary/

3. Navy loses two aircraft from USS Nimitz aircraft carrier

Navy loses two aircraft from USS Nimitz aircraft carrier | AP News

Pentagon sends USS Gerald Ford to Caribbean – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/military/pentagon-aircraft-carrier-to-caribbean-boat-strikes/

4. Trump doesn’t care who likes it, he’s killing drug runners

Trump doesn’t care who likes it, he’s killing drug runners – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/oct/26/trump-makes-war-drugs-reality-boat-strikes/

….Congress will eventually act on this. I doubt they are willing to let the Executive Branch declare war…which only they can do.

5. Fans are demanding a Tony and Tara podcast

6. Police arrest one of the suspects in the Louvre heist

7. Gruesome running for president in 2028

California Governor Gavin Newsom says he’d “be lying” if he stated he wasn’t thinking about running for president in 2028

8. Eric Swalwell demands 2028 Democrat presidential candidates pledge to destroy Trump’s ballroom

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
A photo of a fatal crash picture
Local

Fatal Crash North of Bloomington Closes Section of I-69

Katherine Curtis
Local

Carmel Nurse Practitioner Arrested After Eight-Month Investigation

Escaped Inmate from Police Custody
2 Items
Local

Police: Escaped Marion County Inmate Now Back in Custody

Jonathan Peternel mugshot
Local

Pendleton Man Faces Felony Counts Related to Child Sex Crimes

Roulette table
Local

Horseshoe Strike: Workers Claims Illegal Firings

Police Lights
Local

Woman Killed, Suspect Critical From Police Chase Crash in Indy

US-POLITICS-SHOOTING-KIRK
Local

Tucker Carlson to Speak at Turning Point Event Tuesday in Bloomington

Pick up Truck that Hit Jeff G.
Local

Indianapolis Intersection Danger Exposed After Crash

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close