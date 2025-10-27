Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. Is today the day that Mike Braun will call a special session to redistrict?
Is redistricting here? – https://www.ibj.com/articles/braun-set-to-call-lawmakers-back-to-statehouse-for-redistricting-vote?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news
2. Trump in Tokyo
Framework with China on a trade deal – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/framework-reached-for-trade-deal-with-china-treasury-secretary/
3. Navy loses two aircraft from USS Nimitz aircraft carrier
Navy loses two aircraft from USS Nimitz aircraft carrier | AP News
Pentagon sends USS Gerald Ford to Caribbean – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/military/pentagon-aircraft-carrier-to-caribbean-boat-strikes/
4. Trump doesn’t care who likes it, he’s killing drug runners
Trump doesn’t care who likes it, he’s killing drug runners – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/oct/26/trump-makes-war-drugs-reality-boat-strikes/
….Congress will eventually act on this. I doubt they are willing to let the Executive Branch declare war…which only they can do.
5. Fans are demanding a Tony and Tara podcast
6. Police arrest one of the suspects in the Louvre heist
7. Gruesome running for president in 2028
California Governor Gavin Newsom says he’d “be lying” if he stated he wasn’t thinking about running for president in 2028