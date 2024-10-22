Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 10/22/24: Harris off the campaign trail today? Hezbollah Hiding Cash Under Hospitals, 60 Minutes & Newsweek are ridiculous, Critics Complain Trump at McDonalds Was A Stunt While Harris Townhall Had Predetermined Questions
1. Kamala taking day off campaign trail today?
2. Israel to Hezbollah: Show Me The Money! So we can blow it up!!
Israel to Hezbollah: Show Me The Money! So we can blow it up!! – https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/article-825545
3. 60 Minutes is backtracking
60 Minutes is backtracking – https://www.cbsnews.com/news/60-minutes-statement/?ftag=CNM-00-10aab7d&linkId=628436615
4. Newsweek is just ridiculous
Newsweek is just ridiculous – https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-fake-image-nfl-star-pittsburgh-steelers-1972064
5. Tickets on Sale Now!
6. Critics complain Trump McDonalds appearance was staged
7. Maria Shriver: Kamala Harris Townhall questions are predetermined
