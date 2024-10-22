Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 10/22/24: Harris off the campaign trail today? Hezbollah Hiding Cash Under Hospitals, 60 Minutes & Newsweek are ridiculous, Critics Complain Trump at McDonalds Was A Stunt While Harris Townhall Had Predetermined Questions

Published on October 22, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Kamala taking day off campaign trail today?

2. Israel to Hezbollah: Show Me The Money! So we can blow it up!!

Israel to Hezbollah: Show Me The Money! So we can blow it up!! – https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/article-825545

3. 60 Minutes is backtracking

60 Minutes is backtracking – https://www.cbsnews.com/news/60-minutes-statement/?ftag=CNM-00-10aab7d&linkId=628436615

4. Newsweek is just ridiculous

Newsweek is just ridiculous – https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-fake-image-nfl-star-pittsburgh-steelers-1972064

5. Tickets on Sale Now!

6. Critics complain Trump McDonalds appearance was staged

7. Maria Shriver: Kamala Harris Townhall questions are predetermined

