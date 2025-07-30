Tony Katz 90s Bumpers List

Here are the 90s bumpers you heard this morning.
1. The Presidents of the United States of America – Lump
2. Radiohead – Paranoid Android
3. Soundgarden – Black Hole Sun
4. Nirvana – Verse Chorus Verse
5. Bush – Everything Zen
6. Tori Amos – Professional Widow
7. Firehouse – Don’t Treat Me Bad
8. Queensrÿche – Jet City Woman
9. TLC – Waterfalls
10. The Smashing Pumpkins – Tonight, Tonight
11. No Doubt – Just A Girl
12. Weezer – Say It Ain’t So
13. Collective Soul – Shine
14. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Californication
15. Our Lady Peace-Clumsy
16. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Breaking The Girl
17. Where The River Flows – Collective Soul
18. Nirvana – Smells Like Teen Spirit
19. Beck – Loser
20. Limp Bizkit – Nookie
