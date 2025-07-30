Listen Live
Tony Katz 90s Bumpers List

Published on July 30, 2025

Here are the 90s bumpers you heard this morning.

1. The Presidents of the United States of America – Lump

2. Radiohead – Paranoid Android

3. Soundgarden – Black Hole Sun

4. Nirvana – Verse Chorus Verse

5. Bush – Everything Zen

6. Tori Amos – Professional Widow

7. Firehouse – Don’t Treat Me Bad

8. Queensrÿche – Jet City Woman

9. TLC – Waterfalls

10. The Smashing Pumpkins – Tonight, Tonight

11. No Doubt – Just A Girl

12. Weezer – Say It Ain’t So

13. Collective Soul – Shine

14. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Californication

15. Our Lady Peace-Clumsy

16. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Breaking The Girl

17. Where The River Flows – Collective Soul

18. Nirvana – Smells Like Teen Spirit

19. Beck – Loser

20. Limp Bizkit – Nookie

