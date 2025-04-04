The Top Tight End Drafted In Every NFL Drafts Since 2000 The tight end position has evolved into a vital part of modern NFL offenses, blending the responsibilities of a receiver and a blocker into one dynamic role. Yet, when it comes to the NFL Draft, tight ends aren’t often viewed as top-tier assets compared to quarterbacks, pass rushers, or wide receivers. Related Stories The Average Home Ticket Price For Each NFL Team From Highest To Lowest

Historically, the first tight end off the board is typically selected around the 20th to 25th pick in the first round, though there are exceptions when an elite prospect, like Kyle Pitts in 2021 (4th overall), comes along. Tight ends with standout skills are frequently seen as "luxury picks" for teams that already have strong cores. This is largely due to the learning curve for the position, as many tight ends take years to fully develop their potential at the NFL level. However, the teams that do find and utilize exceptional talents at the position often reap enormous rewards, particularly by creating mismatches for opposing defenses. The success of teams with elite tight ends highlights just how integral the position can be. Consider players like Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs. Kelce, a third-round pick in the 2013 draft, has become one of the greatest tight ends in history and was instrumental in the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV victory. Similarly, the San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle, a fifth-round gem, has helped transform the 49ers into a physical, run-first offense with the added versatility of a reliable receiving threat. He doesn't just catch passes; his blocking prowess is a big reason for the success of San Francisco's run game under head coach Kyle Shanahan. Even past legends like Rob Gronkowski shaped championship teams. Gronkowski's presence as an all-time great tight end was central to the New England Patriots' multiple Super Bowl wins during his career. His ability to dominate in big moments and his chemistry with Tom Brady made New England nearly unstoppable in critical games. For NFL front offices, these examples underscore how the right tight end can be far more than just a complementary piece. An elite, versatile player at the position can redefine an offense, opening up new dimensions that are tough for defenses to counter. It's why the draft assessment of tight ends continues to be an intriguing topic—not every top prospect pans out, but the ones who do can fundamentally elevate a team's trajectory. While tight ends may not always command the spotlight on draft day, the value of finding a truly game-changing talent is undeniable. For teams willing to invest and develop the right player, the payoff can be the difference between a solid season and a championship run. Take a look below at The Top Tight End Drafted In Every NFL Drafts Since 2000.

1. 2024 | Brock Bowers | Round 1, Pick 13 Brock Bowers, a standout tight end from Napa, California, made his mark at the University of Georgia with two national championships (2021, 2022), two John Mackey Awards, and three All-American honors. Over three seasons, he amassed 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns, becoming one of the most decorated tight ends in college football history.

2. 2023 | Dalton Kinkaid | Round 1, Pick 25 Dalton Kincaid, a talented tight end from Las Vegas, began his football career at San Diego, where he earned All-American honors before transferring to Utah. At Utah, Kincaid excelled, recording 70 catches for 890 yards and eight touchdowns in his senior season, including a standout 16-catch, 234-yard performance against USC. His success led to his selection as the 25th overall pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2023 NFL Draft.

3. 2022 | Trey McBride | Round 2, Pick 55 Trey McBride, a standout tight end from Colorado State, shined as a unanimous All-American and won the prestigious John Mackey Award in 2021. He set school records with 90 receptions for 1,121 yards in a single season and 2,100 career receiving yards as a tight end. Drafted 55th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in 2022, McBride steadily emerged as a top performer, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2024 with a career-high 111 receptions and 1,146 yards. Known for his consistency and impact, he has solidified himself as a key player in the Cardinals’ offense.

4. 2021 | Kyle Pitts | Round 1, Pick 4 Kyle Pitts, a standout tight end from Florida, cemented his college legacy in 2020 by winning the John Mackey Award and earning unanimous All-American honors after racking up 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in just eight games. Selected fourth overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2021 NFL Draft, he made history as the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history. Pitts shined as a rookie, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards, joining Mike Ditka as one of the only rookie tight ends to do so. A Pro Bowler in his debut season, Pitts remains a dynamic offensive weapon for Atlanta.

5. 2020 | Cole Kmet | Round 2, Pick 43 Cole Kmet, a standout tight end from Notre Dame, made his mark in 2019 with 43 catches for 515 yards and six touchdowns, earning Mackey Award recognition. Drafted by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Kmet has become a dependable offensive weapon. With over 2,500 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns across four seasons, including a career-high 73 catches in 2023, he has solidified his role as one of the Bears’ key contributors.

6. 2019 | T.J. Hockenson | Round 1, Pick 8 T.J. Hockenson, an elite tight end from Iowa, earned the prestigious John Mackey Award in 2018 as the nation’s top tight end, posting 760 yards and six touchdowns that season. Selected 8th overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2019 NFL Draft, he quickly became a reliable target, breaking records with a 131-yard debut game. Since joining the Minnesota Vikings via trade in 2022, Hockenson has solidified himself as a Pro Bowl contributor, amassing over 4,000 career receiving yards and 23 touchdowns, showcasing his consistency and versatility as one of the league’s premier tight ends.

7. 2018 | Hayden Hurst | Round 1, Pick 25 Hayden Hurst, a versatile tight end, starred at South Carolina where he amassed 1,281 yards on 100 receptions and earned First-Team All-SEC honors in 2017. Selected 25th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens, Hurst quickly became a reliable target. Over his career, he has played for the Ravens, Falcons, Bengals, Panthers, and Chargers, recording nearly 2,000 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. Known for his resilience and athleticism, Hurst has established himself as a valuable contributor across multiple NFL offenses.

8. 2017 | O.J. Howard | Round 1, Pick 19 O.J. Howard, a dominant tight end from Alabama, gained national fame as the Offensive MVP of the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship, recording 208 yards and two touchdowns. During his college career, he amassed 1,726 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Selected 19th overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2017 NFL Draft, Howard became a key offensive asset, tallying over 1,800 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns across his NFL career. He played pivotal roles with multiple teams, including the Buccaneers, Texans, and Raiders, earning a Super Bowl LV championship with Tampa Bay. Known for his blend of size and athleticism, Howard remains a versatile presence at tight end.

9. 2016 | Hunter Henry | Round 2, Pick 35 Hunter Henry, a standout tight end from Arkansas, captured the prestigious John Mackey Award in 2015, cementing his legacy as the nation’s top tight end with over 1,600 career receiving yards and nine touchdowns. A unanimous All-American, Henry was pivotal in Arkansas’ bowl victories and became a consistent playmaker. Selected 35th overall by the Chargers in the 2016 NFL Draft, he quickly established himself as a reliable target, recording over 4,500 receiving yards and 40 touchdowns in the NFL. Now with the New England Patriots, Henry continues to be a formidable force, known for his strong hands and consistent performance.

10. 2015 | Maxx Williams | Round 2, Pick 55 Maxx Williams, a standout tight end at Minnesota, earned First-Team All-American honors and the 2014 Big Ten Tight End of the Year award after amassing 569 yards and eight touchdowns that season. A finalist for the Mackey Award, he concluded his collegiate career with 986 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns across 25 games. Selected 55th overall by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2015 NFL Draft, Williams brought his athletic prowess to the NFL, playing for the Ravens and Arizona Cardinals. Over his career, he recorded 1,012 receiving yards and six touchdowns, earning recognition for his physicality and reliable hands.

11. 2014 | Eric Ebron | Round 1, Pick 10 Eric Ebron, a dynamic tight end from North Carolina, set school and ACC records with 1,805 career receiving yards for tight ends, earning first-team All-ACC and All-American honors in 2013. That year, he posted 973 receiving yards on 62 catches, the most by a tight end in ACC history. Drafted 10th overall by the Detroit Lions in 2014, Ebron went on to play for the Colts and Steelers during his eight-season NFL career, recording 351 receptions for 3,837 yards and 33 touchdowns. A 2018 Pro Bowl selection, he was celebrated for his athleticism and red-zone presence.

12. 2013 | Tyler Eifert | Round 1, Pick 21 Tyler Eifert, an elite tight end from Notre Dame, etched his name in history by becoming the program’s all-time leading receiver among tight ends. He captured the prestigious John Mackey Award in 2012 and earned All-American honors thanks to standout seasons with 140 career receptions for 1,840 yards and 11 touchdowns. Drafted 21st overall by the Bengals in 2013, Eifert showcased his red-zone dominance during his NFL career, amassing 2,501 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns across eight seasons with the Bengals and Jaguars. Known for his reliable hands and versatility, Eifert remains a celebrated figure in both college and professional football.

13. 2012 | Coby Fleener | Round 2, Pick 34 Coby Fleener, a standout tight end from Stanford, earned first-team All-American honors in 2011 after recording 667 yards and 10 touchdowns in his senior season. Known for his speed and athleticism, he finished his collegiate career with 96 receptions, 1,543 yards, and 18 touchdowns, setting the record for most career touchdowns by a Stanford tight end. Selected 34th overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2012 NFL Draft, Fleener reunited with college teammate Andrew Luck. Over six NFL seasons with the Colts and Saints, he recorded 255 receptions for 3,080 yards and 23 touchdowns, solidifying his place as a versatile and reliable playmaker.

14. 2011 | Kyle Rudolph | Round 2, Pick 43 Kyle Rudolph, a standout tight end from Notre Dame, earned All-American recognition as a dynamic playmaker, finishing his collegiate career with 90 receptions for 1,032 yards and 8 touchdowns. Drafted in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, Rudolph spent the majority of his 12-year career as a reliable offensive weapon and red-zone threat. A two-time Pro Bowler (2012, 2017) and Pro Bowl MVP (2012), he accumulated 482 receptions, 4,773 yards, and 50 touchdowns while holding team records as the Vikings’ all-time leading tight end in receptions and touchdowns. Rudolph also played for the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leaving a legacy of skill and consistency.

15. 2010 | Jermaine Gresham | Round 1, Pick 21 Jermaine Gresham, a standout tight end from Oklahoma, earned first-team All-American honors in 2008 after recording 66 receptions for 950 yards and 14 touchdowns. Over his collegiate career, he tallied 1,629 yards and 26 touchdowns, showcasing his athleticism and red-zone dominance. Selected 21st overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2010 NFL Draft, Gresham made an immediate impact, earning two Pro Bowl selections (2011, 2012). Over his NFL career spanning nine seasons with the Bengals and Arizona Cardinals, he amassed 377 receptions, 3,752 yards, and 29 touchdowns, leaving a legacy as a consistent and versatile playmaker.

16. 2009 | Brandon Pettigrew | Round 1, Pick 20 Brandon Pettigrew, a talented tight end from Oklahoma State, earned First-Team All-Big 12 honors in 2007 after an impressive collegiate career, recording 112 receptions for 1,450 yards and nine touchdowns. Selected 20th overall in the 2009 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions, Pettigrew became a reliable playmaker over his eight-season NFL career. He set franchise records for receptions and receiving yards by a tight end at the time, with standout performances like 83 receptions for 777 yards in 2011. With 301 receptions, 2,965 yards, and 17 touchdowns, he remains a key figure in Lions’ history.

17. 2008 | Dustin Keller | Round 1, Pick 30 Dustin Keller, a standout tight end from Purdue, earned All-Big Ten honors in 2006 and 2007 while also being a John Mackey Award semi-finalist. With 142 receptions for 1,882 yards and 17 touchdowns in his collegiate career, he gained prominence as a dynamic playmaker. Selected 30th overall in the 2008 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, Keller quickly became a key offensive weapon, leading the Jets in receptions in 2010 (55) and 2011 (65). Over his five NFL seasons with the Jets and Miami Dolphins, he totaled 241 catches, 2,876 yards, and 17 touchdowns before a career-ending injury in 2013.

18. 2007 | Greg Olsen | Round 1, Pick 31 Greg Olsen, a standout tight end from the University of Miami, earned First-Team All-ACC honors in 2006 after finishing his collegiate career with 87 receptions for 1,215 yards and six touchdowns. Selected 31st overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2007 NFL Draft, Olsen showcased excellence over his 14-season NFL career with the Bears, Panthers, and Seahawks. A three-time Pro Bowler (2014–2016), he became the first tight end in NFL history to record three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Olsen retired with 742 receptions, 8,683 yards, and 60 touchdowns, solidifying his legacy as one of the best tight ends of his era.

19. 2006 | Vernon Davis | Round 1, Pick 6 https://www.instagram.com/p/BgaDMdeBt2R/ Vernon Davis, a standout tight end from the University of Maryland, earned First-Team All-American and All-ACC honors in 2005 after a stellar college career amassing 1,371 yards on 83 receptions. Selected sixth overall in the 2006 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, he became a game-changing playmaker over his 14-year NFL career with the 49ers, Broncos, and Redskins. Davis was a two-time Pro Bowler, co-led the NFL with 13 touchdown receptions in 2009, and secured a Super Bowl 50 championship with the Denver Broncos. Retiring with 583 receptions, 7,562 yards, and 63 touchdowns, Davis cemented his legacy as one of the premier tight ends of his era.

20. 2005 | Heath Miller | Round 1, Pick 30 Heath Miller, a standout tight end from the University of Virginia, earned unanimous All-American honors and won the John Mackey Award in 2004 after setting multiple school records for the Cavaliers. Selected 30th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2005 NFL Draft, Miller enjoyed an 11-season career in Pittsburgh, becoming a vital part of their offense. He helped the Steelers win two Super Bowl championships (XL, XLIII), earned two Pro Bowl selections (2009, 2012), and retired as one of the most reliable tight ends in NFL history with 592 receptions, 6,569 yards, and 45 touchdowns.

21. 2004 | Kellen WInslow | Round 1, Pick 6 Kellen Winslow, a standout tight end from the University of Missouri, earned consensus All-American honors in 1978. Selected 13th overall by the San Diego Chargers in the 1979 NFL Draft, Winslow spent his entire nine-season career with the team, revolutionizing the tight end position with his unique combination of size and speed. A five-time Pro Bowler and three-time First-Team All-Pro, Winslow amassed 541 receptions, 6,741 yards, and 45 touchdowns. Renowned for his performance in the “Epic in Miami” playoff game, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1995, solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history.

22. 2003 | Dallas Clark | Round 1, Pick 24 Dallas Clark, a standout tight end from the University of Iowa, was a unanimous All-American and John Mackey Award winner in 2002. Drafted 24th overall by the Indianapolis Colts in 2003, Clark enjoyed an 11-season NFL career with the Colts, Buccaneers, and Ravens. He earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2009, won a Super Bowl XLI championship with the Colts, and retired with 505 receptions, 5,665 yards, and 53 touchdowns, solidifying his legacy as one of the league’s most reliable and impactful tight ends.

23. 2002 | Jeremy Shockey | Round 1, Pick 14 Jeremy Shockey, a standout tight end from the University of Miami, earned first-team All-American honors and was a key contributor to the Hurricanes’ 2001 national championship team. Selected 14th overall by the New York Giants in the 2002 NFL Draft, Shockey enjoyed a successful 10-season career with the Giants, Saints, and Panthers. A four-time Pro Bowler, he played a pivotal role in winning two Super Bowl championships (XLII with the Giants, XLIV with the Saints). Shockey retired with 547 receptions, 6,143 yards, and 37 touchdowns, cementing his legacy as one of the premier tight ends of his era.

24. 2001 | Todd Heap | Round 1, Pick 31 Todd Heap, a standout tight end from Arizona State University, earned All-American honors and set school records for receptions and receiving yards by a tight end with 115 catches for 1,685 yards. Drafted 31st overall by the Baltimore Ravens in 2001, Heap played 10 seasons with the team, becoming their all-time leader in touchdown catches. A two-time Pro Bowler (2002, 2003), he retired with 499 receptions, 5,869 yards, and 42 touchdowns across 12 NFL seasons, including two years with the Arizona Cardinals. His reliable hands and scoring ability solidified his legacy as one of the league’s top tight ends.