Some people really, really like abortion

Published on March 19, 2024

This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 3: 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Sales of existing homes in central Indiana slip for 25th straight month

Real Estate Sign in Front of a House with a Garden for Sale Source:Getty

Sales of existing homes in central Indiana slip for 25th straight month https://www.ibj.com/articles/sales-of-existing-homes-in-central-indiana-slip-for-25th-straight-month 

Listen: 

 

Anti-Abortion Protestors Gather Outside NYC Planned Parenthood Clinic Source:Getty

Olivia Rodrigo hands out free morning-after pills, condoms at Missouri show. How she’s championing reproductive health care on tour. (yahoo.com)

 

Listen:

3. And this, kids, is why the mafia exists

Al Pacino And Marlon Brando In 'The Godfather' Source:Getty

And this, kids, is why the mafia exists – https://nypost.com/2024/03/18/us-news/violent-vagrant-has-terrorized-nyc-neighborhood-for-a-decade-but-somehow-remains-free/ 

4. Fill up on the news.

Coffee and newspaper Source:Getty

Fill up on the news. Rate cuts aren’t coming.

Listen:

 

 

5. Tony Katz Music Moment Extra

Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears
Song – I’m Broke
Album – Tell ‘Em What Your Name Is
Year – 2009

6. Trump conviction could hurt independent vote

Former President Donald Trump Surrenders To Fulton County Jail In Election Case Source:Getty

Trump conviction could hurt independent vote Politico/Ipsos Poll: Trump Conviction Could Sway Independents | Newsmax.com

7. The Don Lemon/Elon Musk interview is worse for Don Lemon than we knew

Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2023 Runway Show - Front Row Source:Getty

The Don Lemon/Elon Musk interview is worse for Don Lemon than we knew – https://www.wsj.com/business/media/don-lemon-releases-elon-musk-interview-on-x-youtube-ef75ce6e?mod=hp_lead_pos10 

Listen:

