Some people really, really like abortion.
This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 3:
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Sales of existing homes in central Indiana slip for 25th straight monthSource:Getty
Sales of existing homes in central Indiana slip for 25th straight month https://www.ibj.com/articles/sales-of-existing-homes-in-central-indiana-slip-for-25th-straight-month
Listen:
2. Some people really, really like abortionSource:Getty
Some people really, really like abortion
Olivia Rodrigo hands out free morning-after pills, condoms at Missouri show. How she’s championing reproductive health care on tour. (yahoo.com)
Listen:
3. And this, kids, is why the mafia existsSource:Getty
And this, kids, is why the mafia exists – https://nypost.com/2024/03/18/us-news/violent-vagrant-has-terrorized-nyc-neighborhood-for-a-decade-but-somehow-remains-free/
4. Fill up on the news.Source:Getty
Fill up on the news. Rate cuts aren’t coming.
Listen:
5. Tony Katz Music Moment Extra
6. Trump conviction could hurt independent voteSource:Getty
Trump conviction could hurt independent vote Politico/Ipsos Poll: Trump Conviction Could Sway Independents | Newsmax.com
7. The Don Lemon/Elon Musk interview is worse for Don Lemon than we knewSource:Getty
The Don Lemon/Elon Musk interview is worse for Don Lemon than we knew – https://www.wsj.com/business/media/don-lemon-releases-elon-musk-interview-on-x-youtube-ef75ce6e?mod=hp_lead_pos10
Listen: