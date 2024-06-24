Projecting Colts 53-Man Roster Heading Into Training Camp

We are less than a month away from the Colts reconvening at Grand Park for training camp.

Over the course of that month in Westfield, the Colts have to trim their roster from 90 to 53.

With the spring offseason program complete, how about we offer our first 53-man roster projection of 2024.

Let’s analyze a Colts 53-man roster (*rookie) projection heading into training camp:

Quarterbacks (2): Anthony Richardson, Joe Flacco Bowen's Analysis: With the ever-changing third quarterback rules, Ehlinger making the 53-man roster is not a must. You can dress a 3rd QB on game day off of your practice squad, so that's why we are keeping just 2 quarterbacks. Now the Colts have routinely operated in a 3 QB on the 53-man roster fashion under Chris Ballard, but this rule change hasn't been in place before.

Running Backs (4): Tyler Goodson, Evan Hull, Trey Sermon, Jonathan Taylor Bowen's Analysis : Do you need both Goodson and Hull on the 53-man roster? That's very debatable. This is probably where you'd pinch a number offensively, if you are in need to add one more somewhere else.

Wide Receivers (6): Tyrie Cleveland, Josh Downs, Anthony Gould*, AD Mitchell*, Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr. Bowen's Analysis : Unlike many recent years, I don't see a ton of debate in rounding out this wideout group. I guess Gould is a bit of a debate, but I think he brings real rookie year value with the new kickoff rule coming this fall. Assuming Dulin is back from his torn ACL (he didn't participate in the spring), he has always been viewed as a key depth piece, serving a variety of roles.

Tight Ends (5): Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Will Mallory, Drew Ogletree, Jelani Woods Bowen's Analysis : With hesitancy, I cut this group down to the 5 names above. Do you need 5 tight ends on game day? No. But I can't make a strong case for cutting any of the 5, more than another. I see Ogletree as perhaps the 'easiest' of the 5 names to try and sneak onto the practice squad. While keeping 5 tight ends is a number no other NFL team is likely to sniff, the Colts might be the outlier in wanting to try and attempt that.

Offensive Line (9): Tanor Bortolini*, Blake Freeland*, Wesley French, Will Fries, Ryan Kelly, Bernhard Raimann, Quenton Nelson, Danny Pinter, Braden Smith Bowen's Analysis : When a position group returns every player who played a snap last season, and then adds picks in Round 3 or 4, it's going to be difficult to cut the bunch down. Keeping 9 is a fine number for me, although Chris Ballard has not been afraid to go to double digits before along the offensive line. I feel relatively confident with this 9-man group, although I definitely debated Sills and French.

Defensive Line (9): Adetomiwa Adebawore, DeForest Buckner, Raekwon Davis, Samson Ebukam, Laiatu Latu, Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo, Kwity Paye, Grover Stewart Bowen's Analysis : No matter how the Colts cut this group down it's going to include a few somewhat notable resumes. Take this prediction above. You have a trio of former Colts draft picks in Johnson II (5th round), Leo (6th round) and Laulu (7th round). Bryan is a former 1st rounder. And Land is an intriguing name after the Colts claimed him from the Cowboys last year. It's a good problem to have for, arguably, Chris Ballard's favorite position group.

Linebackers (5): Jaylon Carlies*, Zaire Franklin, E.J. Speed, Grant Stuard, Craig Young* Bowen's Analysis : With how the defensive game has evolved over the years, and the prevalence of more defensive backs on the field, I'm content with keeping a smaller amount at linebacker. So I've done that here with just 5 making the team. McGrone, an Indy native, should not be overlooked though.

Cornerbacks (6): Micah Abraham*, JuJu Brents, Jaylon Jones, Kenny Moore II, Jaylin Simpson*, Ameer Speed Bowen's Analysis : As we move to defensive backs, we need to point out the changes to the kickoff rule in acknowledging a potential shift in how teams view the back end of the with roster special teams guys. Seeing what exact body types will be desired to cover and block on kickoffs remains to be seen. With that, let's keep both Day 3 cornerback draft picks and 6 corners to start the season. Abraham needs to provide slot insurance value.

Safeties (4): Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross, Ronnie Harrison Jr., Rodney Thomas II Bowen's Analysis : Perhaps a number short here, but the depth is really lacking at safety.