Photos of Indiana’s Big Ten Title Victory Over Ohio State

INDIANAPOLIS–Here are some more photos of Indiana’s Big Ten Championship game victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Hoosiers are now 13-0 and ranked #1 in the country.

1. Head Football Coach Curt Cignetti of the Indiana Hoosiers watches his team warmup Source:Getty 2. Indiana Hoosiers celebrate Source:Getty 3. Hoosiers fans reacting during the second half Source:Getty 4. Indiana Hoosiers Running Back Kaelon Black (8) rips off a 37-yard run Source:Getty 5. Carter Smith #65 (R) of the Indiana Hoosiers reacts after winning the Big Ten Championship game Source:Getty