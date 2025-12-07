Listen Live
Photos of Indiana’s Big Ten Title Victory Over Ohio State

Published on December 7, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS–Here are some more photos of Indiana’s Big Ten Championship game victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Hoosiers are now 13-0 and ranked #1 in the country.

1. Head Football Coach Curt Cignetti of the Indiana Hoosiers watches his team warmup

2025 Big Ten Football Championship - Ohio State v Indiana Source:Getty

2. Indiana Hoosiers celebrate

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 06 Big Ten Championship Game Indiana vs Ohio State Source:Getty

3. Hoosiers fans reacting during the second half

2025 Big Ten Football Championship - Ohio State v Indiana Source:Getty

4. Indiana Hoosiers Running Back Kaelon Black (8) rips off a 37-yard run

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 06 Big Ten Championship Game Indiana vs Ohio State Source:Getty

5. Carter Smith #65 (R) of the Indiana Hoosiers reacts after winning the Big Ten Championship game

2025 Big Ten Football Championship - Ohio State v Indiana Source:Getty

