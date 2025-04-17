Notable Hoosiers That Are Buried At Crown Hill Cemetery

Nestled in the heart of Indianapolis, Crown Hill Cemetery stands as a serene and storied landmark that holds a wealth of Indiana’s history.

Established in 1863, this sprawling 555-acre sanctuary is not only one of the largest cemeteries in the United States but also among the most significant.

Its picturesque landscape, rich historical context, and role as a resting place for generations of Hoosiers make it a cherished part of the state’s heritage.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Crown Hill isn’t just a cemetery; it is a living monument to the lives and achievements of those who shaped Indiana and, in some cases, the nation.

It is the final resting place of many individuals whose contributions have left a lasting impact on politics, arts, science, industry, and beyond.

Walking through its winding paths, one can feel the echoes of history and appreciate the profound legacies that lie within its borders.

Preserving the stories of the past is a central aspect of Crown Hill’s mission.

Visitors can explore miles of trails, take in the panoramic views of Indianapolis from the “Crown,” or simply pause to absorb the quiet splendor of the surroundings.

Take a look below at