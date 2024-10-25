New York Knicks Dominate Indiana Pacers 123-98

(NEW YORK, NY) – The New York Knicks hold the Indiana Pacers to three three-pointers and Tyrese Haliburton scoreless in their 123-98 dominating win.

1. First Quarter Source: Getty In game one on Wednesday night, the Indiana Pacers struggled to get going in Detroit. That would be the case again tonight, but their defense would make up for it. With 8:19 left in the quarter, Pascal Siakam knocked down his second field goal of the game to put Indiana ahead 8-4. It would be four minutes before the Pacers would convert another field goal. They were able to stay afloat by getting to the free throw line four times. With 4:29 left in the quarter, New York led 14-11 following a Jalen Brunson floater. Bennedict Mathurin’s first field goal of the game immediately tied the game on the next possession. OG Anunoby would put the Knicks ahead by a quarter high four points with a three with 1:16 left in the period. Obi Toppin’s first field goal of the season tied the game at 24, but Brunson put the Knicks ahead 25-24 after one quarter with one free throw. Karl-Anthony Towns and Bennedict Mathurin led all scorers in the quarter with seven points. Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, and Jalen Brunson all closely trailed with six points. Indiana struggled once again from behind the arc by only converting one of its five attempts.

2. Second Quarter Source: Getty After struggling offensive in the first, the Pacers would just flat out struggle in the second. The Knicks shot 67% from the field and beyond the arc in the second period. Indiana started the quarter well with Jarace Walker tying the game at 29 with a triple and then Bennedict Mathurin tied it at 32 with a three on the following offensive possession. With 8:29 left in the half, Mathurin gave Indiana a brief 35-34 lead with a free throw. New York went on a 14-3 run to take the first double-digit advantage of the game. Jalen Brunson’s layup forced Rick Carlisle to call a timeout with his team down 48-37 with 4:07 left in the period. Indiana scored four quick points and forced New York to burn a timeout. Tom Thibodeau’s team responded with four points to take another 11-point advantage. With 2:07 left in the half, Indiana trailed 52-43. The Knicks closed the half on a 9-2 run to take a 61-4 lead into the locker room. Josh Hart led all scorers in the quarter with 9 points, but it was Towns, Siakam, and Brunson leading all scorers with a dozen. New York shot 56% from the field compared to 43% for Indiana. New York was 7/13 from distance, whereas Indiana was 3/18. Tyrese Haliburton was 0/6 in the first half from the field and 0/5 from three. 21 of Indiana’s 45 points came from the starters.

3. Third Quarter Source: Getty Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Frequently last season the Pacers had good third quarters after lack luster first halves, but tonight would not be the case. Indiana was hanging in there the first six minutes and thirty seconds. With 5:36 left in the quarter, the Knicks led the Pacers 72-55. Things would slowly start going south for the Pacers. Their lead eclipsed twenty points and Indiana struggled to string together stops and scores. Ben Sheppard converted a layup with 4:28 left in the quarter to make it 77-59. New York then went on a 13-1 run with Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart doing most of the damage. Rick Carlisle burned a timeout with 1:52 left once New York went ahead by 30, but his team just could not get do anything. After three quarters, New York led 95-64. Bridges scored 13 points in the quarter to lead all scorers with 21 points after thirty-six minutes. Brunson had 20 points and Towns had 18 points and 13 rebounds after three. In the third quarter alone, Towns corralled nine rebounds.

4. Fourth Quarter Source: Getty In the final minutes of the third quarter, Indiana primarily went with its bench players. The Pacers starters never checked into the game in the final quarter of play. Through four minutes of the quarter, Indiana’s reserves outscored New York’s starters 13-7 to trail 102-77 with 8:11 left. However, those Knicks starters quickly flexed their muscles by pushing their lead back to 30 following a Brunson floater. Tom Thibodeau finally pulled his starters with 5:43 left in the game with his team leading 111-81. Indiana’s reserves outscored New York’s reserves 17-12 the rest of the way to fall 123-98.

5. Top Performers Source: Getty Jalen Brunson (26p, 5r, 5a), Karl-Anthony Towns (21p, 15r, 2b), Mikal Bridges (21p, 5a), Josh Hart (20p, 10r, 3a), and OG Anunoby (14p, 4r). For Indiana, Bennedict Mathurin (20p), Myles Turner (13p, 7r), Pascal Siakam (12p, 5r, 2a), and Isaiah Jackson (10p, 5r, 2a). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

6. Notes Source: Getty Tyrese Haliburton was held scoreless for the second time in his Pacers career, third in entire career

Haliburton is 6/26 from the floor and 1/16 from three-point range through two games

Indiana’s starters went 0/17 on three-point attempts, first time since 2019

The 0/17 by Indiana’s starters are the most three’s attempted by a starting five in franchise history without a make

Karl-Anthony Towns recorded his first double-double of the season and as a New York Knick, he recorded 22 last season

Josh Hart recorded his first double-double of the season, he recorded 21 last season

New York’s starting five outscored Indiana’s 102-31

Indiana’s 3 threes are the fewest they have made in a game since 2018