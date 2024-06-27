Listen Live
Local

New Study Reveals Best And Highest Ranking Colleges In Indiana

Published on June 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

SmartAsset recently released a list of the Top 10 best and highest ranking colleges in Indiana.

They ranked these colleges based on five factors: tuition fees, living costs for students, scholarships and grants available, student retention rate, and starting salaries for new graduates.

Here are the top 10 colleges in Indiana:

1. Purdue University

Illinois v Purdue Source:Getty

Purdue University ranked as the No. 1 college in Indiana, with a college education value index of 86.80.

2. University of Notre Dame

Golden Dome on the Main Building Source:Getty

The University of Notre Dame is ranked as the No. 2 college in Indiana, with a college education value index score of 75.14.

3. Wabash College

Walkway entrance to campus at Wabash College in Crawfordsville Indiana Source:Getty

Wabash College is ranked as the No. 3 college in Indiana, with a college education value index score of 74.58.

4. Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

308 - Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Source:Getty

5. Indiana University-Bloomington

Bloomington Indiana University entrance to college campus Source:Getty

6. DePauw University

A view of DePauw University under the beautiful blue sky

7. Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis

IUPUI University Campus Building Indianapolis Indiana Source:Getty

8. Taylor University

Taylor University Source:other

9. Trine University

Trine University Campus Source:Trine University

10. Valparaiso University

Valparaiso University... Source:Getty

RELATED TAGS

Indiana
Trending
Hammer & Nigel's Trump vs. Biden Presidential Debate Bingo Card
Editorial Staff

Hammer & Nigel’s Biden vs. Trump Presidential Debate Bingo Card

Illinois v Purdue 10 items
Staff

New Study Reveals Best And Highest Ranking Colleges In Indiana

Logo Photo Illustration
Kurt Darling

Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect

Fox News Host Tucker Carlson Appears At National Review Ideas Summit
Editorial Staff

Tucker Carlson Confronts “Gotcha” Reporter: “How Do They Get People This Stupid in the Media?”

President Joe Biden appears as "Kane" in "Poltergeist 2."
Editorial Staff

WATCH: This DeepFake Of Biden As “Kane” In “Poltergeist 2” Is The Creepiest Thing We’ve Ever Seen

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close