New Study Reveals Best And Highest Ranking Colleges In Indiana

SmartAsset recently released a list of the Top 10 best and highest ranking colleges in Indiana.
1. Purdue UniversitySource:Getty
Purdue University ranked as the No. 1 college in Indiana, with a college education value index of 86.80.
2. University of Notre DameSource:Getty
The University of Notre Dame is ranked as the No. 2 college in Indiana, with a college education value index score of 75.14.
3. Wabash CollegeSource:Getty
Wabash College is ranked as the No. 3 college in Indiana, with a college education value index score of 74.58.