Movies

Movies from 1999 That Still Hold Up Today

Published on February 10, 2025

Video cassette tape. Retro videotape with movie.

Source: Victoriia Ihnatovets / Getty

The year 1999 was a golden era for cinema, delivering some of the most iconic films that still resonate today. From groundbreaking sci-fi to unforgettable comedies, these movies continue to captivate audiences decades later. Check them out below!

1. The Matrix

A game-changer in visual effects and storytelling, The Matrix introduced us to mind-bending action sequences, existential questions, and bullet-time cinematography that still feels fresh.

2. Fight Club

A psychological thriller with a cult following, Fight Club remains relevant with its themes of consumerism, identity, and rebellion. Plus, its twist ending still blows minds.

3. The Sixth Sense

M. Night Shyamalan’s supernatural thriller is a masterclass in suspense. Even if you already know the twist, the film’s eerie atmosphere and emotional depth make it worth revisiting.

4. 10 Things I Hate About You

This modern retelling of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew is a teen rom-com classic. The charm of Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles still makes it a fan favorite.

5. Toy Story 2

Pixar proved sequels can be just as good—if not better—than the original. With humor, heart, and stunning animation, Toy Story 2 remains one of the best animated films ever made.

6. The Blair Witch Project

One of the first found-footage horror films, The Blair Witch Project pioneered a genre and still manages to unsettle viewers with its eerie realism.

7. Office Space

A must-watch for anyone who’s ever had a soul-crushing office job, this comedy is packed with quotable moments that remain hilariously relatable.

8. The Green Mile

Based on Stephen King’s novel, this emotional drama delivers powerhouse performances, especially from Tom Hanks and the late Michael Clarke Duncan.

 

9. American Beauty

With its sharp critique of suburban life, American Beauty remains a thought-provoking watch, even as perspectives on the film have evolved.

10. The Iron Giant

A beautifully animated film with a heartfelt story about friendship and self-sacrifice, The Iron Giant still resonates with audiences of all ages.

