Meet The Officials Of Super Bowl LIX
Meet The Officials Of Super Bowl LIX
Super Bowl LIX is here, and as the world tunes in to watch the pinnacle of football, one team’s performance is just as critical as the players on the field… the officiating crew.
Tasked with ensuring the game is played fairly and within the bounds of the rules, this group carries an immense responsibility.
Every call they make has the power to shape the game, ignite debates, or even define the legacy of teams and players.
Heading this year’s officiating team is referee Ron Torbert, whose leadership and command of the rules are well-tested, including previous Super Bowl experience.
Joining Torbert is Bryan Cheek, the umpire who also brings a wealth of knowledge from his own prior Super Bowl assignment.
Their seasoned presence provides an anchor of experience in the high-pressure environment of the NFL’s biggest game.RELATED | NFL History – Every Super Bowl Winner, Matchup & Score
For the rest of the officiating crew, Super Bowl LIX marks an incredible milestone, as they step onto the field for their debut at this level.
Though new to the Super Bowl stage, they are far from inexperienced. Each has earned their place through years of consistency, precision, and excellence in the league.
Together, this team embodies trust, preparation, and neutrality.
Every whistle they blow, flag they throw, and decision they confirm or overturn will carry the weight of millions watching.
At the heart of their work is the integrity of the game, as they strive to ensure the players on the field are the ones who decide the outcome.Take a look below to Meet The Officials Of Super Bowl LIX.
1. Ron Torbert – Referee
Ron Torbert has built an impressive career as an NFL referee since joining the league as an official in 2010. Known for his calm demeanor, clear communication, and consistent decision-making, Torbert has become one of the league’s most respected referees. He was promoted to referee in 2014, taking on the responsibility of leading officiating crews and managing some of the NFL’s most high-profile games.
One of his career highlights includes serving as the lead referee for Super Bowl LVI in February 2022, a testament to his expertise and trustworthiness in handling games of critical importance.
2. Boris Cheek – Side Judge
Boris Cheek has had a distinguished career as an NFL side judge, beginning his tenure as an official in 1999. With decades of experience in high-pressure games, Cheek is recognized for his sharp attention to detail, steadfast decision-making, and ability to enforce rules consistently on the field. His deep knowledge of the game and calm demeanor have earned him respect from players, coaches, and fellow officials alike.
One of the significant milestones of his career includes officiating multiple postseason games, including his assignments in Super Bowls XXXIX and XXXVI, showcasing his capability to handle football’s biggest stages.
3. Mike Morton – Umpire
Mike Morton has established himself as a skilled NFL umpire, bringing precision, fairness, and a deep understanding of the game to his role. A former NFL player himself, Morton transitioned to officiating, offering unique insights that enhance his on-field decision-making. Known for his authoritative presence and ability to maintain control in high-stakes situations, he has gained respect from players and coaches across the league.
One of Morton’s notable achievements includes officiating several postseason matchups, though as of now, he has not officiated a Super Bowl.
4. Max Causey – Down Judge
Max Causey has built a commendable career as an NFL down judge, recognized for his accuracy, consistency, and dedication to the role. Since beginning his officiating tenure, Causey has steadily risen through the ranks, becoming a respected figure on the field. Known for his sharp focus and ability to make quick, fair decisions, he has earned the trust and respect of players, coaches, and fellow officials.
While Causey has officiated several high-profile games and postseason matchups, he has not yet served in a Super Bowl.
5. Mark Stewart – Line Judge
Mark Stewart has developed a distinguished career as an NFL line judge, earning recognition for his precision, fairness, and commitment to the game’s integrity. With a career spanning multiple seasons, Stewart has become known for his sharp judgment, ability to manage complex plays, and consistent enforcement of the rules. His calm demeanor and quick decision-making have made him a valued member of the officiating team.
One of Stewart’s significant accomplishments includes officiating numerous postseason games, although he has not yet officiated a Super Bowl.
6. Mearl Robinson – Field Judge
Mearl Robinson has built an exemplary career as an NFL field judge, earning respect for his sharp eye, rule expertise, and fairness on the field. Since beginning his officiating career, Robinson has showcased a consistent ability to handle high-pressure situations and make accurate calls. His strong communication skills and professionalism have made him a trusted figure in the league.
Robinson has officiated several postseason games, cementing his status as a reliable presence during critical matchups. However, he has not yet officiated a Super Bowl.
7. Jonah Monroe – Back Judge
Jonah Monroe has built a respected career as an NFL back judge, known for his keen attention to detail, decisiveness, and thorough understanding of the game. Throughout his officiating tenure, Monroe has consistently demonstrated his ability to manage complex plays, particularly in the challenging role of overseeing deep-pass coverage and ensuring fair competition.
While Monroe has officiated numerous high-stakes games, including postseason matchups, he has not yet officiated in a Super Bowl.
8. Kevin Brown – Replay Official
Kevin Brown has had a distinguished career as an NFL replay official, earning a reputation for accuracy, consistency, and a deep understanding of the game’s nuances. Tasked with reviewing critical plays and ensuring the correct calls are made, Brown has played a pivotal role in maintaining the integrity of the league’s officiating. His ability to remain composed under pressure and deliver precise decisions has set him apart in this highly technical role.
Throughout his career, Brown has been involved in many high-stakes matchups, including playoff games. Notably, he has contributed to officiating teams during Super Bowl games, solidifying his status as a trusted and experienced official in the league.
Meet The Officials Of Super Bowl LIX was originally published on 1075thefan.com