Hoosiers Dominate Bruins 56-6, Move to 8-0

Published on October 25, 2025

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The #2 Indiana Hoosier football team cruised to a 56-6 win over the UCLA Bruins Saturday afternoon on Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.

Hoosier linebacker Aiden Fisher intercepted UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava on Bruins’ first drive of the game and ran it back 25 yards for a touchdown. Fisher later left the game with what Hoosier Head Coach Curt Cignetti said was for “precautionary reasons.”

Indiana finished with 8 total touchdowns. UCLA went 1-11 on third downs and didn’t convert a third down until late in the fourth quarter. Indiana was 12 of 16 on third down conversions.

The Indiana defense had seven total tackles for loss and three sacks. Isaiah Jones led Indiana in tackles with 8.

Hoosier quarterback Fernando Mendoza completed 15 of his 22 passes for 168 yards, three TDs and one interception before leaving late in the third quarter. He was also getting serenaded again with chants of “Heismendoza” from the student section.

The Hoosiers had 475 yards total yards, with 262 of those coming on the ground. Roman Hemby led the Indiana running backs with 81 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns.

Indiana has now extended their school-record home winning streak to 14. Dating back to 2024, Indiana is 19-2 with Cignetti as the Head Coach.

Indiana is now 8-0 on the season and 5-0 in Big Ten play. They play their next two games on the road with their next opponent being the 4-3 Maryland Terrapins. Maryland was on a bye week this week. They are 1-3 in the Big Ten.

Indiana’s game against Maryland is set for November 1 at 3:30 pm. Pregame coverage starts at 2:30 on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

1. Devan Boykin Celebrating with his teammates after intercepting the UCLA QB

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 25 UCLA at Indiana Source:Getty

2. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza enjoying the Hoosiers performance

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 25 UCLA at Indiana Source:Getty

3. Indiana Head Football Coach Curt Cignetti on the Sidelines

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 25 UCLA at Indiana Source:Getty

