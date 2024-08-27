Related Stories Country Music Singer Bailey Zimmerman Coming to Indianapolis This Year “That’s absolutely unacceptable. Whoever you are, that’s the definition of a coward hitting a lady. Get the heck out of here, buddy.” A true class act, that Scotty! Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. GREAT MOMENTS IN “Being Kicked Out of Concerts” History! Scotty McCreery is going viral when he stopped his concert after witnessing a man hit a woman in the crowd. The country singer was performing at the Colorado State Fair this weekend. He quickly stopped his first number to address a man who hit a woman in the crowd. The sweet singer refused to continue the show until the man was escorted out by officials. You know you’ve messed up when the cleanest, most wholesome, country act in the game gives you a talkin’ too.A true class act, that Scotty!Not all artists however are as clean as McCreery, which brings us toHistory!

1. Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Vedder doesn’t care if you are a man or woman, there is NO VIOLENCE at Peal Jam shows. A woman was called out by the frontman after allegedly hitting another fan who was in her way filming the show.

2. Carly Pearce Miss Pearce had HAD IT with an incredibly rude and disrespectful male fan in the audience. Make sure the kids are out of the room before you hear her because she has “no time for d*cks.”