Great Moments In ‘Being Kicked Out of Concerts’ History

Published on August 27, 2024

Scotty McCreery is going viral when he stopped his concert after witnessing a man hit a woman in the crowd. The country singer was performing at the Colorado State Fair this weekend. He quickly stopped his first number to address a man who hit a woman in the crowd. The sweet singer refused to continue the show until the man was escorted out by officials. You know you’ve messed up when the cleanest, most wholesome, country act in the game gives you a talkin’ too.

“That’s absolutely unacceptable. Whoever you are, that’s the definition of a coward hitting a lady. Get the heck out of here, buddy.” A true class act, that Scotty! Not all artists however are as clean as McCreery, which brings us to GREAT MOMENTS IN “Being Kicked Out of Concerts” History!

1. Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder

Vedder doesn’t care if you are a man or woman, there is NO VIOLENCE at Peal Jam shows. A woman was called out by the frontman after allegedly hitting another fan who was in her way filming the show. 

2. Carly Pearce

Miss Pearce had HAD IT with an incredibly rude and disrespectful male fan in the audience. Make sure the kids are out of the room before you hear her because she has “no time for d*cks.” 

3. Foo Fighter's Dave Grohl

The leadman was real quick to lecture a few fans who broke into a fight. Grohl says there’s no room for fighting, “just dancing!” 

