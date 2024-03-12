Gardner Minshew to Vegas (story 4)
This is what happened on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 1:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. The Biden Budget is just a big tax increaseSource:Getty
The Biden Budget is just a big tax increase – https://www.wsj.com/politics/policy/joe-biden-budget-released-fcd2b0d2?mod=hp_lead_pos1 Where is the paydown on debt? The progressive left is going to run on tax increases.
2. Maine wants to be a sanctuary state for gender reassignment for childrenSource:Getty
Maine wants to be a sanctuary state for gender reassignment for children – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/gop-ags-warn-maine-to-kill-totalitarian-bill-making-sanctuary-state-for-sex-change-surgeries-or-be-sued
3. Measles in ChicagoSource:Getty
Measels. In Chicago – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/immigration/two-more-measles-cases-reported-in-chicago-migrant-shelter/
4. Minshew goes to Las Vegas and the other moves made in the NFLSource:Getty
Minshew goes to Las Vegas. Damn. – https://www.wishtv.com/sports/indianapolis-colts/qb-garnder-minshew-leaving-indianapolis-signs-deal-with-raiders/
5. Candidates for Governor Debate in CarmelSource:Getty
Candidates for Governor Debate in Carmel. https://www.youarecurrent.com/2024/03/11/gop-governor-candidates-take-to-the-debate-stage/
6. Holcomb signs bobcat hunting bill into law; DNR must establish hunting season by 2025Source:Getty
Holcomb signs bobcat hunting bill into law; DNR must establish hunting season by 2025 https://www.msn.com/en-us/travel/other/holcomb-signs-bobcat-hunting-bill-into-law-dnr-must-establish-hunting-season-by-2025/ar-BB1jISVj
