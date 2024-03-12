Listen Live

Gardner Minshew to Vegas

Published on March 12, 2024

Gardner Minshew to Vegas (story 4)

This is what happened on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 1:

 

1. The Biden Budget is just a big tax increase

Debt object icon map usa united state america flag business money bill economy tax bankruptcy budget banking loan crisis payment credit concept document stress recession mertgage planning trouble card Source:Getty

The Biden Budget is just a big tax increase – https://www.wsj.com/politics/policy/joe-biden-budget-released-fcd2b0d2?mod=hp_lead_pos1 Where is the paydown on debt? The progressive left is going to run on tax increases.

 

Listen:

2. Maine wants to be a sanctuary state for gender reassignment for children

Gender change. Male and female gender symbol with a circular arrow. 3d render Source:Getty

Maine wants to be a sanctuary state for gender reassignment for children – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/gop-ags-warn-maine-to-kill-totalitarian-bill-making-sanctuary-state-for-sex-change-surgeries-or-be-sued

3. Measles in Chicago

USA, Illinois, Chicago,Buckingham Fountainsplashing against skyline skyscrapers Source:Getty

Measels. In Chicago – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/immigration/two-more-measles-cases-reported-in-chicago-migrant-shelter/ 

Listen:

4. Minshew goes to Las Vegas and the other moves made in the NFL

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

Minshew goes to Las Vegas. Damn. – https://www.wishtv.com/sports/indianapolis-colts/qb-garnder-minshew-leaving-indianapolis-signs-deal-with-raiders/

Listen:

5. Candidates for Governor Debate in Carmel

Indiana State Capitol Building in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA Source:Getty

Candidates for Governor Debate in Carmel. https://www.youarecurrent.com/2024/03/11/gop-governor-candidates-take-to-the-debate-stage/

6. Holcomb signs bobcat hunting bill into law; DNR must establish hunting season by 2025 

Bobcat Source:Getty

Holcomb signs bobcat hunting bill into law; DNR must establish hunting season by 2025  https://www.msn.com/en-us/travel/other/holcomb-signs-bobcat-hunting-bill-into-law-dnr-must-establish-hunting-season-by-2025/ar-BB1jISVj 

Listen:

