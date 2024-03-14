DeMar DeRozan Bullies Pacers in Chicago’s 132-129 Win

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN.) –DeMar DeRozan scores a season high 46 points as the Chicago Bulls (32-34) top the Indiana Pacers (37-30) in overtime 132-129.

1. First Quarter Source:Getty After returning home from the brief two-game road trip, the Indiana Pacers got the scoring started seven seconds into the game with Andrew Nembhard getting to the basket and converting a putback shot off his own miss. Chicago then went on to outscore Indiana 11-2 the next 3:09 to go ahead 11-4 after a Nikola Vucevic hook shot. The most Chicago led by in the first quarter was eight on two occasions. Alex Caruso converted a step back jumper and DeMar DeRozan converted two free throws. With 5:04 left, Chicago was up 18-10. The Pacers just chipped away, but still trailed 30-28 after the first quarter. Ayo Dosunmu led all scorers in the quarter with 9 points followed by DeRozan and Jalen Smith with 7 points.

2. S Source:Getty With Bennedict Mathurin down for the rest of the season, Pascal Siakam has played more minutes with the second unit to be the primary source of offense. Siakam and the four members from the Pacers bench did a terrific job to start the quarter. Jarace Walker was prominent with seven points, including a three that put Indiana up 39-35 after Siakam gave them a 36-35 lead. The Pacers went from trailing 34-28, to leading 43-35 courtesy of the bench. With 3:46 remaining, Tyrese Haliburton pushed the lead to double digits for the first time with a field goal. Aaron Nesmith on the next Indiana possession converted a triple to put Indiana up a game high eleven. DeRozan and Caruso closed the quarter out scoring seven of Chicago’s nine points. Indiana led 62-58 at intermission. DeRozan scored a dozen in the quarter to lead all scorers with 19 points. Indiana’s leading scorer was Turner with 10 points.

3. Third Quarter Source:Getty It didn’t take long for the Chicago Bulls to take a lead. DeRozan got to the basket and converted a layup to put Chicago ahead 67-66 with 9:08 left in the quarter. He went make the free throw after being fouled by Siakam. Turner would later tie it at 73 with 7:10 left in the quarter. Chicago countered with a 7-0 run to go ahead 80-73 with 5:21 left. Caruso was the source of offense as he scored five of the seven points. In total, it ended up being a 16-6 run to go ahead 89-79 with 1:52 left after a Vucevic hook shot. Jalen Smith made two free throws with 11 seconds left, then T.J. McConnell stole the inbound pass, but he missed the layup. Good for McConnell is that Smith tipped it in. However, Chicago got a field goal at the buzzer to lead 93-85 after three. Caruso scored 14 in the quarter, but DeRozan led all scorers still with 28 points.

4. Fourth Quarter Source:Getty Just like at the start of the second quarter, Rick Carlisle turned to the bench unit to start the final quarter of play and it got them back in the game. It took 90 seconds before the Pacers tied the game after a Smith triple. On the next offensive possession, Siakam gave Indiana the lead with a layup. From that point on, the game would be a one possession game. With 1:33 left in regulation, Chicago led 112-109 after a Dosunmu jumper. Turner tied the game with a three. On the next offensive possession with 57 seconds left, Turner hit another three to put Indiana ahead 115-112. Fast forward 48 seconds, DeRozan went to the line with 5.5 seconds left. He made the first before missing the second. Obi Toppin tried redirecting the rebound backwards, but actually directed the ball out of bounds. Everyone in Gainbridge Fieldhouse knew DeRozan was taking the last shot. He hit a fadeaway jumper despite being double-teamed to force overtime. At the end of regulation, it was tied at 117. DeRozan led all scorers with 37 points followed by Caruso with 23 points. Indiana’s leader was Turner with 21 points.

5. Overtime Source:Getty After scoring the final five points in regulation for Chicago, DeRozan scored the first eight points in overtime for the Bulls. Luckily for Indiana, Turner was able to bury both three-point attempt he got to start OT. Indiana had a one-point lead twice, but Chicago possessed the lead the rest of the overtime period. They went up four points after a Vucevic field goal because the Pacers were double-teaming and blitzing DeRozan every time he touched the ball. Indiana just couldn’t string stops with makes. They fall 132-129 in overtime.

6. Top Performers Source:Getty DeMar DeRozan (46p, 9r, 3a), Alex Caruso (23p, 7r, 7a, 5 threes), Ayo Dosunmu (20p, 4r, 3a), Coby White (15p, 4r, 3a), and Nikola Vucevic (12p, 12r, 3a). For Indiana, Myles Turner (27p, 7r, 5 threes), Pascal Siakam (17p, 9r, 3a, 2s, 2b), Tyrese Haliburton (17p, 14a), T.J. McConnell (16p, 4r, 4a, 2s), and Jalen Smith (15p, 6r). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

7. Notes Source:Getty Chicago leads season series 2-1 (road team won all three games)

Chicago now 7-3 in overtime games this season

Pacers are 0-1 in overtime games this season

Pacers are 2-10 on the second night of a back-to-back 6 of the 12 games were decided by one possession Pacers 2-4 in those games (Phoenix Suns & Milwaukee Brewers) Pacers are now 10-11 with Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton 6-5 after the All-Star break Pacers are 3-7 when Pascal Siakam scores 18 points or less DeMar DeRozan recorded a season high 46 points in the win 2nd game with 40+ points this season 10th game with 30+ points this season Alex Caruso recorded a season high 23 points Nikola Vucevic logged his 38th double-double of the campaign Ayo Dosunmu scored 20+ points for the 9th time this season Tyrese Haliburton logged his 38th double-double of the season 40th game with 10+ assists this season Shooting 9/47 this month (7 games) from three – 19.1% Myles Turner scored 20+ points for the 24th time this season Pacers are 16-8 in those games Myles Turner needs 6 blocks to set franchise record for blocks Jermaine O’Neal holds record with 1,245 Aaron Nesmith fouled out for the 7th time this season Pascal Siakam final 10:06 (4th Quarter + OT): FG’s – 1/1 3pt – 0/0 FT – 0/0 PTS – 2 REB – 0 AST – 0 BLK – 1 STL – 1 TO – 1 Tyrese Haliburton final 12:28 (4th Quarter + OT): FG’s – 1/3 3pt – 0/1 FT – 4/4 PTS – 6 AST – 5 REB – 0 BLK – 0 STL – 0 TO – 0 Myles Turner final 6:47 (4th Quarter + OT): FG’s – 4/4 3pt – 4/4 FT – 0/0 PTS – 12 REB – 1 AST – 1 BLK – 0 STL – 0 TO – 0 Indiana now tied for 6th in Eastern Conference Standings after the loss Philadelphia 76ers hold tiebreaker over Pacers 5 game behind the Orlando Magic for 5th 2 games behind the New York Knicks for 4th 1 game advantage over Miami Heat for 8th

