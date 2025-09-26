Listen Live
Kendall And Casey

Cracking Open The Best-Selling Beers In American History

Published on September 26, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Happy friends enjoying rooftop party with music and drinks

Source: LordHenriVoton / Getty

Beer has always held a special place in American culture — from backyard barbecues and baseball games to college parties and dive bars.

In recent news, Michelob Ultra has officially become the best-selling beer in the United States, overtaking Modelo Especial for the top spot. While craft brewing has exploded over the past two decades, dominating headlines and fueling a new wave of beer snobs, it’s still the classic mass-market lagers that move the most cases. These best-sellers aren’t always celebrated by critics, but they’ve shaped drinking habits, marketing trends, and even American identity itself.

Related Stories

Here is a look at the best-selling beers in American history — the brands that defined generations, built empires, and remain fixtures in coolers across the country. Whether you consider them timeless classics or guilty pleasures, their impact is undeniable.

1. Bud Light

For decades, the undisputed king of American beer sales, and still a staple at bars, ballparks, and parties nationwide.

2. Budweiser

Once America’s flagship beer, “The King of Beers” defined lager dominance through the late 20th century.

3. Coors Light

Marketed as “The Silver Bullet,” Coors Light rode its Rocky Mountain branding into huge national success.

4. Miller Lite

The original mainstream light beer, kicking off the low-calorie trend that reshaped beer drinking habits.

5. Busch / Busch Light

Affordable, approachable, and deeply tied to outdoor culture, from hunting camps to tailgates.

6. Natural Light (Natty Light)

A college party legend, selling in massive volumes thanks to its bargain pricing.

7. Michelob Ultra

A modern powerhouse, Ultra exploded in the 2000s by tying beer to fitness, light living, and wellness trends.

8. Corona Extra

Though imported, Corona has been a top-seller in the U.S. for decades, associated with beaches, relaxation, and lime wedges.

9. Heineken

Another global import that carved out premium appeal in the U.S., especially in urban markets.

10. Pabst Blue Ribbon (PBR)

A historic American lager that’s been both working-class staple and ironic hipster revival icon.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Georgetown Road Shooting
Local

Indy Police: Man Fired Into Crowd, Shot Victims as They Crawled Away

Bright colorful autumn leaves texture background. Oak leaves close-up.
10 Items
Education

10 Fun Facts About Fall

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local

Former Brown County Surveyor Arrested, Accused of Misconduct and Fraud

Micah Beckwith
Local

Former Beckwith Senior Advisor Says Deepfake AI Topless Video Exists

USA - Politics - Bush Participates in Martin Luther King Jr Day of Service
18 Items
Entertainment

Secret (and Not-So-Secret) Talents of Presidents, Senators & Other Political Big Shots

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Local

Man and Wife Dead After Shooting, Police Chase in Indy

Kendall And Casey cover Image
Politics

Kendall And Casey

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close