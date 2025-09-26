Cracking Open The Best-Selling Beers In American History

Beer has always held a special place in American culture — from backyard barbecues and baseball games to college parties and dive bars.

In recent news, Michelob Ultra has officially become the best-selling beer in the United States, overtaking Modelo Especial for the top spot. While craft brewing has exploded over the past two decades, dominating headlines and fueling a new wave of beer snobs, it’s still the classic mass-market lagers that move the most cases. These best-sellers aren’t always celebrated by critics, but they’ve shaped drinking habits, marketing trends, and even American identity itself.

Here is a look at the best-selling beers in American history — the brands that defined generations, built empires, and remain fixtures in coolers across the country. Whether you consider them timeless classics or guilty pleasures, their impact is undeniable.

1. Bud Light For decades, the undisputed king of American beer sales, and still a staple at bars, ballparks, and parties nationwide. 2. Budweiser Once America’s flagship beer, “The King of Beers” defined lager dominance through the late 20th century. 3. Coors Light Marketed as “The Silver Bullet,” Coors Light rode its Rocky Mountain branding into huge national success. 4. Miller Lite The original mainstream light beer, kicking off the low-calorie trend that reshaped beer drinking habits. 5. Busch / Busch Light Affordable, approachable, and deeply tied to outdoor culture, from hunting camps to tailgates. 6. Natural Light (Natty Light) A college party legend, selling in massive volumes thanks to its bargain pricing. 7. Michelob Ultra A modern powerhouse, Ultra exploded in the 2000s by tying beer to fitness, light living, and wellness trends. 8. Corona Extra Though imported, Corona has been a top-seller in the U.S. for decades, associated with beaches, relaxation, and lime wedges. 9. Heineken Another global import that carved out premium appeal in the U.S., especially in urban markets. 10. Pabst Blue Ribbon (PBR) A historic American lager that’s been both working-class staple and ironic hipster revival icon.