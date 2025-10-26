Listen Live
Local

Colts Thrash Titans 38-14, Jonathan Taylor Scores Three Times

Published on October 26, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indianapolis Colts won their fourth straight game on Sunday and improved to 7-1 with a 38-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts have scored 30 points or more in six games this season.

The Titans trimmed the lead to 17-7 by halftime, but the Colts outscored Tennessee in the second half 21-7 to get the win.

Related Stories

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor scored two rushing touchdowns (one for 80 yards and the other for 18) while also catching a 19-yard touchdown pass.

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones completed 21 of 29 passes for 272 yards and had three passing touchdowns (19 yards to Taylor, 21 yards to Michael Pittman Jr, and 10 yards to Josh Downs).

Pittman led the Colts in receiving with eight catches for 95 yards and one touchdown.

The Colts defense had four sacks and eight tackles for loss.

The Colts are now 5-0 at home. They face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh November 2nd at 1 pm. Their next game at Lucas Oil Stadium is not until November 30 when they play the Houston Texans.

The Titans are now 1-7 after this loss.

1. Colts Running Back Jonathan Taylor After Scoring One of His Three Touchdowns

Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

2. Colts Quarterback Daniel Jones Throwing a Pass

Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

3. One of Taylor’s Fourth Quarter Rushes

Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

Related Tags

Local News - Sports Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
A photo of a fatal crash picture
Local

Fatal Crash North of Bloomington Closes Section of I-69

Christopher M. Showalter
Local

Zionsville Murderer Back in Prison, Charged with Intimidation

Katherine Curtis
Local

Carmel Nurse Practitioner Arrested After Eight-Month Investigation

Escaped Inmate from Police Custody
2 Items
Local

Police: Escaped Marion County Inmate Now Back in Custody

Pick up Truck that Hit Jeff G.
Local

Indianapolis Intersection Danger Exposed After Crash

Kam Jones
Local

Indiana Pacers Rookie Kam Jones Arrested Monday

Jonathan Peternel mugshot
Local

Pendleton Man Faces Felony Counts Related to Child Sex Crimes

Roulette table
Local

Horseshoe Strike: Workers Claims Illegal Firings

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close