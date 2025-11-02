Listen Live
Colts Commit Six Turnovers, Fall to Steelers 27-20

Published on November 2, 2025

PITTSBURGH, PA.–The Indianapolis Colts (7-2) committed six turnovers in a 27-20 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday.

With the victory by Pittsburgh, the Colts saw their consecutive winning streak end at four games while the Steelers ended their two game losing streak.

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones was sacked five times and threw three interceptions while also completing 31 out of 50 passes for 342 yards and one touchdown. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was held to 45 yards rushing on 14 carries while also catching two passes for 12 yards.

Colts wide receivers Alec Pierce and Michael Pittman both finished with over 100 yards receiving. Pierce caught six passes for 115 yards while Pittman had 115 yards on nine receptions.

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 25 of 35 passes for 301 yards and one touchdown. He was sacked three times. He completed at least one pass to nine different Steeler receivers.

The Colts head to Berlin, Germany next Sunday to face the 3-5 Atlanta Falcons. That game begins at 9:30 am EST.

 

1. Colts QB Daniel Jones Getting Sacked

Indianapolis Colts v Pittsburgh Steelers Source:Getty

2. Jaylen Warren #30 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates a touchdown

Indianapolis Colts v Pittsburgh Steelers Source:Getty

