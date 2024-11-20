America’s Top 10 Favorite Movember Looks

Every November, men across America (and the world) grow out their facial hair to raise awareness for Movember, a global movement dedicated to tackling men’s health issues.

Experts at barbershop

Ruffians

asked themselves the question: What is the most popular style mustache?

They analyzed the average number of monthly Google searches for 25 mustache styles between August 2023 and August 2024.

The research revealed the most popular mustache style in the US is the Beardstache.

is a combination of a beard, either full or stubble,

paired with a

longer style mustache like a Walrus or a Chevron.

The beardstache