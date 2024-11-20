America’s Top 10 Favorite Movember Looks
Every November, men across America (and the world) grow out their facial hair to raise awareness for Movember, a global movement dedicated to tackling men’s health issues.RELATED | What is Movember? Experts at barbershop Ruffians asked themselves the question: What is the most popular style mustache? They analyzed the average number of monthly Google searches for 25 mustache styles between August 2023 and August 2024.
The research revealed the most popular mustache style in the US is the Beardstache.The beardstache is a combination of a beard, either full or stubble, paired with a longer style mustache like a Walrus or a Chevron.
Each mustache style was analyzed individually, along with related search terms such as “{mustache} style”, “how to style a {mustache}”, and “how to wear a {mustache}”.
Robyn Mulgrew, store manager at Ruffians, has commented on the findings:
“The mustache has been a statement of facial hair for centuries, evolving into many different styles and names. It has long been seen as a symbol of masculinity and power and for certain styles, a bold, unforgettable statement look.”
1. The Beardstache
A Beardstache is a combination of a beard, either full or stubble, paired with a longer style mustache like a Walrus or a Chevron. Some Beardstache wearers separate the beard and mustache with clean-shaven areas, while others prefer to blend the ends of their mustache into the beard. The Beardstache has been made popular by stars such as Henry Cavill and Jon Hamm.
2. The Goatee
A Goatee is a small, pointy beard that covers the upper lip and chin without growth on the cheeks or neck. A regular Goatee has hair growth just from the chin, but the style has evolved to feature a circular shape, with the hair from the chin and upper lip joining together. Celebrities like Leonardo Di Caprio and Will Smith have consistently worn Goatees throughout their careers. The name traditionally refers to the tufts of hair resembling a goat chin.
3. The Chevron
The Chevron mustache is a very thick and full style, angled downwards toward the corners of the mouth. It gets its name from the Chevron logo, which resembles an upside-down V. Freddie Mercury, the Queen frontman, famously sported this look.
4. The Horseshoe
Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan is one of the most recognizable modern-day wearers of the Horseshoe mustache. It is a bold statement style that features a full mustache on the upper lip with vertical extensions down the sides of the mouth, extending to the chin, forming the shape of a horseshoe.
5. The Walrus
The Walrus mustache is a thick, bushy, and bold style that often drops over the lips. It was sported by music legend John Lennon and President Theodore Roosevelt. The mustache gets its name due to its resemblance to the whiskers of a walrus.
6. The Cowboy
The Cowboy mustache is a longer form of the Chevron mustache and has fewer dramatic twists than the Handlebar mustache. It features a full upper lip with slight downward twists at the edges that just touch the bottom lip. Tom Selleck and Sam Elliott have sported this style throughout their acting careers.
7. The Anchor Beard
The Anchor Beard combines a pointed beard that traces the jawline and extends just to the edges of the lips. Its name is derived from its resemblance to a ship’s anchor. Robert Downey Jr. often showed off this look, including in his role in The Avengers franchise.
8. The Handlebar
The iconic Handlebar mustache consists of a thick growth on the upper lip, with prominent upwards curls at the ends. It resembles the handlebars of a bike. MLB star Rollie Fingers popularized the extreme Handlebar mustache during his athletic career, and the style has been associated with characters such as Mr. Pringles and Mr. Monopoly.
9. The Pencil
The Pencil mustache is a thin, sophisticated style grown just above the upper lip. Some variations include a mid-line gap, creating the appearance of two halves. The name comes from its pencil-like thinness. Celebrities like Brad Pitt, Orlando Bloom, and Antonio Banderas have worn this style.
10. The Mexican
The Mexican mustache originates from Mexico and is commonly worn by Chicano men. This rugged style typically consists of a thick, bushy mustache covering the entire upper lip and slightly extending beyond the corners of the mouth. Revolutionist Pancho Villa and comedian George Lopez are famous for this style.