Actor and Activist Donald Sutherland Dies at 88

Published on June 20, 2024

US-ENTERTAINMENT-SUTHERLAND

Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty

SAINT JOHN, Canada — Actor and anti-war activist Donald Sutherland – known for his decades-long career in film, television, and on stage – has died at the age of 88 following a “long illness.”

Sutherland‘s first credited acting role was as a Switchboard Operator in the series “Studio 4” in 1962. He later starred in films like “M*A*S*H,” “National Lampoon’s Animal House,” “The Great Train Robbery,” “A Time to Kill,” and “The Italian Job.”

Known for embodying a variety of complex and multi-faceted characters, he won a Critics’ Choice Award, two Golden Globes, an Emmy, and more. He was honored with an Academy Honorary Award in 2017.

But, for younger audiences, Sutherland may be most recognized for his portrayal of President Snow in “The Hunger Games” films. His most recent completed project was the critically acclaimed “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” miniseries.

In a statement, Sutherland’s son, Kiefer – also an actor known for shows like “24” and “Designated Survivor” – called his father “one of the most important actors in the history of film.”

He wrote, “He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.”

