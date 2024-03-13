5 Teams That Could Give Purdue Trouble

Listen, let me start by saying that I have great respect for what Purdue and Matt Painter have accomplished this year and really the last several years. They’re a model of consistency and have a really good shot at making a magical Final 4 run. And, by the way, their program needs to feel that success again.

But, in honor of sports radio banter and clicks for the website, we still need to discuss a few teams that have the fortitude to top the Boilers. So, what’s the formula. Well, given Purdue has only 3 losses all season there is no true special ingredient. The closest we’ve come is 1) you need the Boilers to turn the ball over and 2) in two of their three loses they lost the battle from three-point range. Reminder as well that in the Ohio State the Buckeyes really limited possessions.

The teams listed below are all different…some of fast-paced, some slow it up more, defensive oriented teams, and someone like UK that is all about offense. Furthermore, some are poised by top high seeds in the upcoming tourney while some will be a little further down the seed line. Take a look and let me know which teams need added to the list (in no particular order)…

