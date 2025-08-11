Listen Live
Food & Drink

5 Fast Food Chains That Are Hanging On By a Thread

Published on August 11, 2025

Well-known fast food chains across the United States are confronting challenges like never before. Soaring expenses, changing consumer habits, and economic strains have pushed numerous cherished eateries to the edge.

Several once-ubiquitous brands are now facing bankruptcy or rapidly closing stores in alarming numbers. Here’s a list of 5 fast food chains that are battling to stay open.

1. Dunkin’ (formerly Dunkin’ Donuts)

Dunkin Donuts Source:Dunkin Donuts

Though still popular, it faces intense competition from Starbucks and local coffee shops. Its fast-food breakfast positioning is challenged by McDonald’s McCafé surge.

2. Carl’s Jr. / Hardee’s

Hardees Source:Real Estate Weekly

The two brands share a parent company but have struggled with mixed marketing messages and declining foot traffic in many regions.

3. Jack in the Box

Jack In The Box Plans To Close 150-200 Stores Nationwide Source:Getty

Still holding ground but suffers from an outdated brand image and inconsistent menu updates, losing some urban and younger demographics.

4. Quiznos

Quiznos Sandwich Shop Prepares For Bankruptcy Filing Source:Getty

Massive collapse from 4,500+ locations to a few hundred, with minimal public awareness today.

5. Subway

Sign For Sandwich Brand Subway Source:Getty

Once the world’s largest sandwich chain, Subway continues shutting down stores nationwide at a concerning pace. Franchise instability has created a domino effect of closures.

