5 Fast Food Chains That Are Hanging On By a Thread

Well-known fast food chains across the United States are confronting challenges like never before. Soaring expenses, changing consumer habits, and economic strains have pushed numerous cherished eateries to the edge.

Several once-ubiquitous brands are now facing bankruptcy or rapidly closing stores in alarming numbers. Here’s a list of 5 fast food chains that are battling to stay open.

1. Dunkin’ (formerly Dunkin’ Donuts) Source:Dunkin Donuts Though still popular, it faces intense competition from Starbucks and local coffee shops. Its fast-food breakfast positioning is challenged by McDonald’s McCafé surge. 2. Carl’s Jr. / Hardee’s Source:Real Estate Weekly The two brands share a parent company but have struggled with mixed marketing messages and declining foot traffic in many regions. 3. Jack in the Box Source:Getty Still holding ground but suffers from an outdated brand image and inconsistent menu updates, losing some urban and younger demographics. 4. Quiznos Source:Getty Massive collapse from 4,500+ locations to a few hundred, with minimal public awareness today. 5. Subway Source:Getty Once the world’s largest sandwich chain, Subway continues shutting down stores nationwide at a concerning pace. Franchise instability has created a domino effect of closures.