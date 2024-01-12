2024 Girl Scout Cookies Available Now

INDIANAPOLIS – Even if you were on a so-called sweets overload this holiday season, you may want to make a little more room, this time for Girl Scout cookies.

The Girl Scouts of Central Indiana recently began selling cookies for their 2024 season. So, you can now eat a box of Thin Mints while supporting local troops.

If you have not yet seen any booths offering the baked goods, there is a reason for that. Currently, cookies must be ordered through the Digital Cookie platform, or directly from a troop member.

But – never fear – booths will open on February 2nd. This means you will still be able to peruse all of the available flavors in person.

Cookie sales help girls around Central Indiana practice entrepreneurship, complete service projects, go on summer trips, participate in educational activities, and more.

Continue reading for a complete list of this year’s available flavors.