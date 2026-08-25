Tony Katz 2nd Hr 8/25/26: Remembering Matt Bair
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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Today’s Popcorn Moment: Abdul El-Sayed compares circumcision to mutilation
Remember when Matt Bair scaled a building for charity?
Ryan Hedrick remembers Matt Bair
Pet food recall
Tony pushing to get Matt Bair’s morning blend coffee out for charity
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