Tony Katz 2nd Hr 8/20/26: Amber Angry Tweet, Sean Duffy
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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Amber Hardwick fires off angry tweet
Blueberry recall
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Sean Duffy giving fatherly advice
Today on the Marketplace: Ungrateful son selling gift from his parents
Can the Indiana State Fair be extended the 2 days that were lost because of the storms?
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