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Tony Katz 2nd Hr 8/20/26: Amber Angry Tweet, Sean Duffy

Tony Katz: Amber Hardwick Angry Tweet, Sean Duffy, Indiana State Fair extension?

Published on August 20, 2026
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Help in the Heartland. Central Indiana flood relief. When the waters rise, Hoosiers rise higher. Supporting American Red Cross disaster relief.

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

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Amber Hardwick fires off angry tweet

Blueberry recall

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    Sean Duffy giving fatherly advice

Today on the Marketplace:    Ungrateful son selling gift from his parents

Can the Indiana State Fair be extended the 2 days that were lost because of the storms?

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