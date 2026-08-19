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Tony Katz 2nd Hr 8/19/26: Amber Rain, Jolly in FL, Chevy Chase

Tony Katz: Amber Rain, Jolly in FL, Chevy Chase, Fake Hong poll in WI, Fake Bass poll in LA

Published on August 19, 2026
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Help in the Heartland. Central Indiana flood relief. When the waters rise, Hoosiers rise higher. Supporting American Red Cross disaster relief.

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

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Amber Hardwick bringing back the rain

Let the BLC sue

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    Florida’s Jolly (D) rejects the DSA, thus the Democrats will reject him and he will lose in November

Today on the Marketplace:    Chevy Chase Signed Caddyshack Ty Webb Trading Card

Fake Hong poll in WI, Fake Bass poll in LA

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