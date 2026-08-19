Tony Katz 2nd Hr 8/19/26: Amber Rain, Jolly in FL, Chevy Chase
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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Amber Hardwick bringing back the rain
Let the BLC sue
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Florida’s Jolly (D) rejects the DSA, thus the Democrats will reject him and he will lose in November
Today on the Marketplace: Chevy Chase Signed Caddyshack Ty Webb Trading Card
Fake Hong poll in WI, Fake Bass poll in LA
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