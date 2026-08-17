Tony Katz 1st Hr 8/17/26: Flooding, Rokita, Jensen
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
We do not know how bad the flood damage is yet.
Marine Joey Jones, who deployed to Afghanistan and lost his legs there, just ERUPTED after the fake news amplified complaints about “food” and “conditions” on the Abraham Lincoln.
AG Todd Rokita calls in about scammers trying to take advantage of flood victims.
Melancholy Monday – Cats in the Cradle
Mayor Chris Jensen joins to talk about the flood in Noblesville
More from WIBC 93.1 FM