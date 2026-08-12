Leavitt Leaving White House Post

Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt will leave her position by the end of August, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday.

Trump said Leavitt is stepping down to spend more time with her young children and family. He said he respects her decision and plans to make her one of his top outside advisers.

Trump also said Leavitt will work with the Republican Party ahead of the November midterm elections.

Leavitt has served as press secretary since Trump returned to the White House in January 2025. At 28, she is the youngest person ever to hold the position.

Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, have two children. She gave birth to their daughter, Viviana, in May.