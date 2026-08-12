Tony Katz 1st Hr 8/12/26: Hogsett the rational one? Hong loses
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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It’s stormy out there
Is the City-County Council making Joe Hogsett appear to be the rational one?
Hong loses in Wisconsin, despite the polls
Runoff in South Carolina
Trump economy: Sluggish home sales. Interest rates might come down if half the tariffs are eliminated
Sean Duffy modernizing the FAA
Pete Buttigieg wants to get rid of the electoral college.
Nancy Pelosi praising the Biden presidency
FAA’s NEW CAMPAIGN to recruit video gamers as air traffic controllers