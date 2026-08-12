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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz 1st Hr 8/12/26: Hogsett the rational one? Hong loses

Tony Katz: It's storm out there, Is the City-County Council setting up Hogsett to win a 4th term? Hong loses in Wisconsin, South Carolina runoff, Sluggish economy, Secretary Duffy modernizing FAA

Published on August 12, 2026
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Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 

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It’s stormy out there

Is the City-County Council making Joe Hogsett appear to be the rational one?

A man in a suit standing in a crowd of people, some wearing uniforms.
Source: indianapolis.granicus.com / indianapolis.granicus.com

Hong loses in Wisconsin, despite the polls

Runoff in South Carolina

Trump economy: Sluggish home sales. Interest rates might come down if half the tariffs are eliminated

Sean Duffy modernizing the FAA

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