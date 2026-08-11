Quietly waiting out Iran is a hope, not a plan, as they are determined to challenge America.

An off-ramp deal with Iran is complicated by its factionalized leadership that can't reliably enforce an agreement.

Declaring victory over Iran is meaningless if uranium enrichment resumes, tainting any legacy of the declaration.

Source: ATTA KENARE / Getty

You Cannot Be ‘Low-Key’ With An Enemy That Wants To Kill You

Tony Katz is warning that any U.S. strategy built around quietly waiting out Iran may be less a plan than a hope — and hopes do not deter a regime determined to test American resolve.

“You could tell me about a low-key war from now until the end of time,” Katz said. “I don’t know what that is. I don’t know if a low-key war is winnable.”

Katz made the case while pressing NewsNation anchor Leland Vittert over the reported debate surrounding President Donald Trump’s Iran policy, including whether the White House is seeking an off-ramp rather than a decisive end to the conflict.

Economic pressure and a “siege mentality” can serve a purpose, Katz argued, but they are not a substitute for a strategy with teeth. And against an enemy intent on killing Americans, he asked, what exactly does “low-key” even mean?

Vittert argued that Iran’s leadership believes it has found Trump’s pressure points and can outlast him politically. He said Tehran sees a path to inflict costs, humiliate the president and weaken him ahead of the midterms — a calculation that turns the war into a test of political will, not merely military capacity.

Katz zeroed in on the more troublesome problem: who, exactly, is there to negotiate with? He argued that factionalized elements within Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps may operate independently, leaving the country without a single leadership structure that can reliably deliver or enforce a deal.

That is where the clean off-ramp starts looking awfully muddy.

Vittert contended that Israel had previously planned continued strikes against Iranian groups that refused a deal, along with a Kurdish-led ground operation aimed at fueling a broader revolt. He criticized Trump for, in his view, pulling back from that course for domestic political reasons.

Katz said he supports arming the Kurds and working with Iranian opponents of the regime, but he also challenged the notion that Trump simply grows tired of difficult fights. The president, Katz noted, has stayed focused on border security and tariffs.

Still, Katz said, Iran is different because victory cannot simply be declared into existence. He cited Trump’s claim that the U.S. controlled the Strait of Hormuz “100%,” while West Texas crude hovered above $80 a barrel — a mismatch Katz said invites the very image of weakness Trump normally works hard to avoid.

“The first rule of Trumpism is Trump wins,” Katz said. “And the second rule of Trumpism is that a deal can always be made as long as it adheres to the first rule of Trumpism.”

But Iran is not a branding exercise. Katz’s bottom line was blunt: If uranium enrichment resumes after a victory declaration, the legacy of that declaration will be “tainted forever.”

Hear Tony Katz break it down live weekdays on Tony Katz Today on WIBC 93.1 FM, or catch the full segment on-demand.

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