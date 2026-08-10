Fauci pushed to publicly denounce the Great Barrington Declaration, a dissenting view on lockdowns.

Lockdowns disrupted work, fueling economic damage and government spending that contributed to inflation.

The debate over lockdown policies and their impacts continues years later.

Source: (Photo by Sarah Silbiger-Pool/Getty Images)

Fauci Emails Revive Questions Over Lockdown Dissent

Tony Katz argued newly spotlighted emails involving Dr. Anthony Fauci are a reminder that COVID-era lockdown policy was not merely a scientific dispute — it was a battle over who got to challenge the people running the response.

“The vast majority of people in America know nothing about the Great Barrington Declaration,” Katz said, calling its message “outrageously important” as states and countries weighed renewed shutdowns in the fall of 2020.

The declaration, signed in October 2020 in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, pushed back on broad lockdowns and warned of collateral damage: lost jobs, missed cancer screenings, declining childhood vaccination rates, deteriorating mental health and prolonged school closures. Its authors included Dr. Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford University, Dr. Martin Kulldorff of Harvard University and Oxford University’s Dr. Sunetra Gupta.

Phil Magness, a senior fellow at the Independent Institute who said he was present when the declaration was signed, told Katz that the document initially drew significant attention — before the climate changed fast.

“Initially it was very positive. It kind of went viral on the internet,” Magness said. Within days, he said, authors were branded “fringe epidemiologists,” and the declaration’s placement in Google searches fell sharply.

That shift is drawing renewed scrutiny after material released through Sen. Rand Paul’s investigations and Freedom of Information Act requests brought fresh attention to internal communications involving Fauci, then-National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director, and other officials.

An Oct. 16, 2020, email in which Fauci told Dr. Deborah Birx that he had publicly come out strongly against the declaration and encouraged her to do the same. Magness said earlier correspondence from then-NIH Director Francis Collins urged Fauci to produce a “devastating published takedown” of the declaration’s authors.

For Katz, that is the part that still stinks. A scientific disagreement is one thing; a coordinated effort to isolate dissenting scientists is another.

Magness argued the emails portray Fauci less as a dispassionate referee of the evidence and more as “a consummate political actor” focused on preserving control of the COVID policy narrative. He also alleged that Fauci and Birx worked behind the scenes against Dr. Scott Atlas, a lockdown skeptic serving on the White House coronavirus task force.

The policy costs were never abstract, Magness said. Lockdowns shuttered businesses, drove unemployment higher and punished workers who could not simply move their jobs onto a laptop. He contrasted those workers with what he called the “laptop class,” whose work and daily routines could continue from home.

He further tied the economic wreckage to the massive federal stimulus response that followed, arguing shutdowns helped create the conditions for a wave of government borrowing and spending that fed the inflation crisis that arrived in 2022. That conclusion remains contested among economists, but the basic sequence is not: lockdowns disrupted work, Washington spent heavily, and Americans were left carrying the bill.

The Great Barrington Declaration did not demand that Americans ignore COVID. It demanded a real argument over whether lockdowns worked — and whether the cure was doing its own damage. Four years later, the questions those doctors raised have not gone away.

Hear Tony Katz break it down live weekdays on Tony Katz Today on WIBC 93.1 FM, or catch the full segment on-demand.

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