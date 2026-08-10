Tony Katz 2nd Hr 8/10/26: Colts Camp, AOC
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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Colts Camp report from JMV
Today’s Popcorn Moment: AOC and the left trying to walk back previous woke policies
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