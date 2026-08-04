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Sen. Banks: Democratic Party Seized by Socialists

Indiana Republican Senator Jim Banks told Fox News this week that the Democrats have turned their entire party over to the Democratic dsaSocialists of America

Published on August 4, 2026
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Sen. Jim Banks
Source: Bill Clark / Getty

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Indiana Republican Sen. Jim Banks said socialists have completely taken over the Democratic Party.

While on Fox News this week, Sen. Banks told Laura Ingraham that to him, it feels like the Democrats have turned their entire party over to the Democratic Socialists of America.

“The Democrat Party wants to turn America into that kind of country where you don’t own your house, you don’t own your car, the government owns it for you, and we all know that communism is shared poverty for everybody,” said Banks.

Banks believes Democrats are taking a playbook directly from communist China, wanting the U.S. to become more like them.

“What they want to happen is a revolution in America, to do away with our capitalist economy and the American dream,” said Banks. “What a dangerous path to take this country down.”

Banks said DSA leaders have “signed a pledge of allegiance to China.” Part of their plan, if they had power, is to abolish borders, ICE, police, prisons, the Presidency, the Senate, and the Supreme Court.

“The DSA is telling us out loud exactly what they want to do to America,” Banks added.

According to Banks, a large number of Chinese nationals are working at America’s top AI labs. The Indiana senator said he was able to secure language in this year’s NDAA to require American AI labs to work closely with the government to catch insider threats before they undermine U.S. national security.

Sen. Banks has also been adamant about the Senate cancelling its August recess and staying in Washington to pass the SAVE America Act.

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