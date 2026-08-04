Senate Committee Advances Blanche’s Nomination For Attorney General

Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Todd Blanche’s nomination to be the next U.S. attorney general has cleared a major hurdle in the Senate.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 12-10 along party lines to advance Blanche’s nomination. That sets up a final vote in the upper chamber to be held in the coming days.

Blanche’s nomination had been facing some uncertainty with Republican Senators John Cornyn and Thom Tillis holding out over President Trump’s anti-weaponization fund. They reached a deal that included Blanche issuing a formal order terminating the fund that would have been used to compensate January 6th defendants and others who say they were targeted by the Justice Department.