Tony Katz 1st Hr 8/3/26: Bash, RFK Jr, Spain
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Spain invasion at Cueta
Blanche confirmation, the Senate and the weaponization fund
Going after Sen. Jim Banks is the dopiest thing Heritage Indiana could do
They don’t like Tony because I said I would point it out
… and STILL the Left looks worse
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