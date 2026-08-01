Fever Put Out Fire 112-98, Extend Win Streak to 5

Source: Amanda Loman / Getty

PORTLAND — The Indiana Fever extended their win streak to five Friday night with a 112-98 win over the Portland Fire.

Indiana also set a WNBA record with their fifth straight game scoring 100 points or more.

Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell led the way in scoring for the Fever, each pouring in 26 points.

Clark notched her fourth career triple-double, adding 10 rebounds and 10 assists. She went 14-for-17 from the free-throw line.

Mitchell added to her streak of scoring 20 or more points in a game, doing so in 13 straight games.

Four other Fever players finished the night in double figures: Monique Billings (15), Makayla Thompson (15), Aliyah Boston (14), and Sophie Cunningham (13).

The Fever improve to 19-10 on the season. This is the first time that they have been nine games over .500 since the 2012 championship season.

Indiana wraps up their three-game road trip in Minnesota on Sunday. The Lynx have the WNBA’s top record at 24-6.

Source: Amanda Loman / Getty