Tony Katz 1st Hr 7/29/26: Iran “Sneak” Attack, Fauci
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Monroe County Ditches Flock Cameras Over Privacy Concerns
“Sneak” attack by by Iran
Todd Young: It’s Maddening That We Can’t Pass The SAVE Act
Republicans are dominating Democrats when it comes to cash on hand
Fauci to testify today
Stop allowing Chinese nationals into the U.S.
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